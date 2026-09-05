Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: john carpenter, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando Releases Free Retrieval Mode Update

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando has been given a free update as Retrieval Mode adds a new level of chaos to the bloody FPS title.

Article Summary John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando adds free Retrieval Mode, challenging players to grab relics and reach extraction fast.

Retrieval Mode is live on four maps, with zombie hordes and the deadly Sludge raising the stakes for every run.

The update adds Goblin enemies, plus the Le Clairon, Flamethrower, Thunderstick, and Saw Trap for more chaos.

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando also gets dashing, Trials Season 2, PC local servers, and Cosmetic Pack 2 DLC.

Developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment dropped a new free update this week for John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, giving the game the new Retrival Mode. The shorthand for this new mode is that it is designed for players who know the game inside and out and want a new challenge with higher stakes. In this mode, you'll need to go collect relics and reach an extraction point in the fastest way possible, before hordes of zombies make their way towards you. We have more details about it below, along with some images and the trailer, which is available right now when you update the game.

Dive Into Retrieval Mode

Retrieval Mode opens up new ways to play for everyone: pick a map, collect relics, and reach an extraction point before hordes of zombies catch up to you. But move fast, or you'll draw the attention of the Sludge, who wants you dead. The new mode is currently playable on four maps: Church of the Damned, High Octane, Impasse, and Demon Bait. Alongside the new mode, the Retrieval Update includes several gameplay additions:

New zombies to fight – Goblins: These small enemies come in groups, attack the same target, and can revive each other as long as one of the three remains alive.

Four new ways to purge the zombie invasion : New weapons and tools include the Le Clairon assault rifle, the Flamethrower, the Thunderstick, and the Saw Trap, which tears the infected apart.

A batch of upgrades for day-to-day missions : New fixes and updates have been implemented, including the ability to dash, Trials Season 2, PC local servers, plus vehicle and bot improvements.

Embrace the Sludge Style

Launching alongside the free update today is the Cosmetic Pack 2 DLC, which is included in the Bloody Season Pass. Players can unlock unique skins and headgear for each character, as well as weapon and vehicle skins, all inspired by the almighty Sludge God. New profile titles and icons are also available to scare the infected away. Or convince them to join your side…

About John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

In the near future, an experimental attempt to harness the power of the Earth's core ends in a terrifying disaster: the release of the Sludge God. This eldritch abomination begins terraforming the area, turning soil to scum and the living to undead monsters. However, the genius behind the experiment has a plan to make things right. All he needs is a team of competent, highly trained mercenaries to get the job done… Unfortunately, they were all too expensive. Which is why he's hired…

Load up your gun, Toxic Commando, and team up in a four-player squad to send the Sludge God and its undead horde back to hell! Gather a four-player squad or jump in with fellow commandos online for pure co-op chaos. Revive fallen teammates, share ammo, cover each other's backs, and laugh through the madness. When infected swarm from every angle, teamwork isn't optional—it's survival. Take control of one of the commandos, team up with your friends and send the Sludge God and its horde of things-that-should-never-be back to the underworld. Choose the class that matches your playstyle, pile into your favorite ride, and unload an array of gunfire, grenades, special abilities, and freaking katanas as you save the planet.

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