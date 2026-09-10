Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, brandon routh, josh holloway, Tamlyn Tomita

Josh Holloway & Brandon Routh Star In Ace Combat 8 Prequel

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve will launch a four-part prequel called Hour Zero, starring Josh Holloway, Tamlyn Tomita, and Brandon Routh.

Article Summary Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve gets a four-part live-action prequel, Hour Zero, launching September 15.

Josh Holloway, Brandon Routh, and Tamlyn Tomita lead Hour Zero, set during the opening days of war.

The Hour Zero story unfolds in reverse, showing how three lives were shattered as Sotoa invades Central Usea.

Ace Combat 8 launches October 2, with a cinematic campaign set in Strangereal as players fight for the FCU.

Bandai Namco is going all-out to promote the release of Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, as they have announced a prequel starring Josh Holloway and Brandon Routh. The company sent out a teaser trailer for Hour Zero, which we have for you here, showcasing the two alongside Tamlyn Tomita and designed to introduce players, both familiar and new, to the world in which the game is set. The short film will be released in four installments, starting next week on September 15, and concluding ahead of the game's launch on October 2. We have more info about the film below, as we look forward to checking out what these three have brought to the title.

Experience Hour Zero: The Prequel to Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Hour Zero, the prequel to Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, is a short film designed to introduce fans and newcomers to the series and the Ace Combat world view. Three strangers survive the opening days of the Republic of Sotoa's invasion of the Federation of Central Usea. Josh Holloway stars as a pilot with nowhere to land, Brandon Routh as a doctor who saved his enemy, and Tamlyn Tomita as a news anchor silenced for telling the truth. Told in reverse and grounded in the family lives of its three leads, their stories count down to the moment when their normal lives were shattered and war began. Their story sets the stage for the narrative players will experience in the deep, engaging Campaign Mode in Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve promises to deliver the most cinematic experience yet in the series. The story puts players in the role of an ace pilot in an emotionally charged story of identity and duty, fighting for the survival of their homeland. Returning to the series' legendary fictitious setting, Strangereal is now a world at war, with the nation Federation of Central Usea (FCU) occupied and its military shattered. With the prospect of war for survival as the only option, players enter the cockpit under the name Wings of Theve, taking on the role of a legendary ace with their name tied to Theve, the capital of the FCU, and becoming the symbol of hope for every citizen in their imperiled nation. Joined by a squadron of three unique new fighter pilots, theirs is a flight against all odds to repel the Republic of Sotoa's vicious attack and reclaim their lost homeland.

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