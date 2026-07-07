Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Jubilee Joins Marvel Rivals For Season 9: The Mystery of Thebes

Jubilee joins Marvel Rivals in Season 9: The Mystery of Thebes, arriving July 9 — a fireworks-wielding Strategist who heals allies while damaging and blinding enemies.

Article Summary Marvel Rivals Season 9 launches July 9, adding Jubilee as a Strategist who heals allies and blinds enemies.

Season 9: The Mystery of Thebes follows Apocalypse’s murder in the Collapsed Timeline and a deadly hero investigation.

Marvel Rivals gets a full-roster rework, new Team-Up loadouts, classic combos returning, and a Black Widow overhaul.

New content includes the Convoy map Thebes on July 23 and Path to Doomsday: Avengers Age of Ultron on July 30.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have revealed the latest character to join Marvel Rivals, as Jubilee will be added to Season 9: The Mystery of Thebes. The game will receive a massive update that includes a full roster, ground-up rework. Just in time for Jubilee to be added to the roster, along with The Hood, for the second half of the season. You're also getting the new Convoy map, Thebes, which will drop on July 23, along with a brand-new game mode called Path to Doomsday – Avengers: Age of Ultron, arriving July 30. We have more details on what to expect from the team this season below, as Season 9 officially launches on July 9.

What's Coming To Season 9: The Mystery of Thebes

This season focuses on the Collapsed Timeline, where Apocalypse, the first mutant, witnesses the destruction of the world and targets the gods for culling. But as he attempts to absorb their faith and ascend to godhood, he is mysteriously assassinated, leading to a series of murders among the heroes investigating his death.

Sparkle Sparkle: Jubilee Joins The Fray

Jubilee is a Strategist, a lively manipulator of fireworks who can control vibrant energy plasmoids in combat to heal her teammates, while simultaneously damaging and blinding enemies. And for the grand finale, her Ultimate Ability unleashes a lethal, dazzling firework show across the battlefield!

Looking Ahead at Marvel Rivals for Season 9

Season 9 will introduce a truly massive new update as a systemic, full-roster, ground-up rework will bring an incredibly fresh and fun dynamic to combat in the game. This will include the epic evolution of the Team-Up System as every single hero will possess two completely independent Team-Up Ability loadouts, and every Team-Up loadout will feature a 'Base Effect' and an 'Enhanced Effect.' Also, in Season 9, players will get to see the return of some classic Team-Ups, such as Metallic Chaos. Finally, Black Widow will also receive a major rework to her full combat loop for an all-new experience.

On July 30, the brand-new game mode, Path to Doomsday – Avengers: Age of Ultron, will take players straight into Avengers Tower and Ultron's Data Space to battle Ultron and his mechanical army. At the same time, a series of events in the Times Square lobby will be launched.

The Marvel Rivals Ignite Series Mid-Season Finals will be taking over Los Angeles from July 29 to August 1! The top 10 teams from the four major global regions will battle it out on stage, competing for the very first World Championship title of the competitive year.

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