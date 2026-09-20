Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton, Poncle, Shueisha Games

Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton Pushes Its Release Back To 2027

Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton has been pushed back into 2027, giving the developers extra time to work on the video game.

Article Summary Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton has been delayed to 2027 as Shueisha Games and Poncle polish the release.

The survivors royale blends Vampire Survivors-style action with Jujutsu Kaisen, supporting up to eight players online.

Battle cursed spirits and rivals, trigger Rule Additions, and survive long enough to reach the final 1v1 showdown.

Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton features 20+ characters, Unite Build upgrades, and iconic techniques like Black Flash.

Shueisha Games and Poncle have confirmed that the launch of Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton will now take place sometime in 2027. The move was done to give the team extra time to work on the game and make sure it works right the first time when they eventually launch it. No firm date has been set, but we did get a second trailer, which you can check out here.

Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton Moved to 2027

From the creators of Vampire Survivors, Luca Galante and Shueisha Games, a new take on the genre. A Poncle production set in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, creating a new genre. Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton is a survivors royale where you battle cursed spirits, rivals, and grow stronger throughout the match. Outscore other contestants on your way to the final showdown. Defeat enemies, build your loadout, unlock rule-changing effects, and fight to become the last player standing victorious. Online play supports up to eight players. Solo play mode available.

Cut through waves of cursed spirits, rack up points, and keep pace with your rivals as the match grows more intense. Your attacks trigger automatically, so the focus is on movement, positioning, and choosing the right moment to strike back with rule-changing effects. At 100 points, activate a "Rule Addition" to disrupt your opponents, steal momentum, and climb the rankings. In the end, the top 2 players face off in a 1v1 duel, where only one will emerge victorious.

Play as 20+ characters from the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, each with their own skills and playstyle. Unlock new fighters by meeting specific conditions, experiment with different strengths, and find the character that fits your approach. Powerful BOSSES can also appear mid-battle, turning the match into an even more chaotic clash of Jujutsu Sorcerers, Curse Users, and Cursed Spirits. Build up your gauge in battle, then unleash devastating character-specific techniques at the perfect moment. Activate techniques iconic to Jujutsu Kaisen from Domain Expansion, Black Flash, and beyond. These powerful moves can turn the tide of a match in an instant. Special Moves can expose nearby rivals and can be directly targeted to a variety of game-altering attacks from the caster for the duration.

Collect EXP from defeated cursed spirits and level up throughout the match. As players level up, they can not only strengthen the skills of their chosen character, but also incorporate the techniques of other characters into their own build through "Unite Build." Each level gives you new skill options to shape your build on the fly: strengthen what you already have, add new abilities, and discover powerful synergies that can carry you to victory.

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