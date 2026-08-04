Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Jurassic World Evolution, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, Jurassic World Evolution 3

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Announces New Crocodilia Coast DLC

Jurassic World Evolution 3 is bringing in a new kind of terror and exhibition as they introduced the new Crocodilia Coast DLC.

Article Summary Jurassic World Evolution 3 adds the Crocodilia Coast DLC on August 11, bringing a new waterside expansion to the park.

Five prehistoric species join the roster, led by Deinosuchus, plus Postosuchus, Desmatosuchus, Styxosaurus, and Shonisaurus.

Deinosuchus debuts as the franchise’s first crocodile, using ambush tactics and a brutal deathroll attack on prey.

Crocodilia Coast also adds coastal blueprints, scenery, signage, lights, props, and wall kits for guest areas.

Frontier Developments announced the latest DLC being added to Jurassic World Evolution 3, as things get even more horrific with Crocodilia Coast. These are normal crocafilia additions, NO! These are larger-than-life monsters with roots to their past, able to swallow a person whole, including the absolutely demonic-looking Deinosuchus. You'll get five new creatures, new areas for them to live, and new options in the game for the entire park. We have the finer details here as the DLC will launch on August 11.

A New Kind of Terror Comes To Jurassic World Evolution 3 With Crocodilia Coast

Thrill guests in Jurassic World Evolution 3 with five prehistoric species complete as family units and featuring unique interactions, alongside the franchise's first-ever crocodile Deinosuchus and Juvenile Styxosaurus, featuring a breathtaking bioluminescent skin. As a semi-aquatic predator, the Deinosuchus awaits its prey, lurking in the deep. This species ambushes its victims with a fierce deathroll attack. The crocodilian theme continues with the introduction of Postosuchus and Desmatosuchus, whilst lagoons will also welcome the huge ichthyosaur Shonisaurus as a full family unit.

What's more, Crocodilia Coast has everything you need to quickly build a stunning waterside area for your guests to relax. With hundreds of new scenery pieces, including a full wall kit, lights, and signage, Park Managers can build their own coastal-themed locations and expand their waterside operations with detailed scenery, signage, props, and Blueprints for park guests to enjoy.

Introducing five new prehistoric species: the Deinosuchus, Postosuchus, Desmatosuchus, Styxosaurus, and Shonisaurus!

Deinosuchus – This giant prehistoric crocodilian lurks in the water to ambush prey with a fierce deathroll attack.

– This giant prehistoric crocodilian lurks in the water to ambush prey with a fierce deathroll attack. Postosuchus – A distant relative of modern-day crocodiles, the Postosuchus shares many common physical traits, including armored skin and a deadly jaw of dagger-like teeth.

– A distant relative of modern-day crocodiles, the Postosuchus shares many common physical traits, including armored skin and a deadly jaw of dagger-like teeth. Desmatosuchus – Also related to the modern-day crocodile, this herbivorous dinosaur features a unique shovel-shaped face and is stacked with defensive adaptations.

– Also related to the modern-day crocodile, this herbivorous dinosaur features a unique shovel-shaped face and is stacked with defensive adaptations. Styxosaurus – Named after the mythical River Styx, this long-necked plesiosaur full family unit introduces the first-ever bioluminescent skin for a juvenile species in Jurassic World Evolution 3.

– Named after the mythical River Styx, this long-necked plesiosaur full family unit introduces the first-ever bioluminescent skin for a juvenile species in Jurassic World Evolution 3. Shonisaurus – This huge ichthyosaur from the Late Triassic period weighs in at over 30,000 kg and is the perfect full family unit to add to a lagoon.

– This huge ichthyosaur from the Late Triassic period weighs in at over 30,000 kg and is the perfect full family unit to add to a lagoon. Waterside Scenery – From boardwalk blueprints to coastal huts, the Crocodilia Coast Pack includes hundreds of pieces of scenery, including a full wall kit, props, lights, and signage to create a custom windswept area around your new species enclosures and lagoons!

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