Posted in: Games | Tagged: Frontier Developments, jurassic park, jurassic world, Jurassic World Evolution 3

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Launches Prehistoric East Update

Jurassic World Evolution 3 dropped a new update and more today with the addition of the Prehistoric East DLC and content update

Article Summary Jurassic World Evolution 3 launches the Prehistoric East DLC, adding five East Asia dinosaurs for $15.

New Jurassic World Evolution 3 species include Tarbosaurus, Yangchuanosaurus, Sinosauropteryx, and more.

Prehistoric East also adds holographic dinosaur statues, 230+ scenery pieces, and 15 East Asia blueprints.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Update 1.5.0 is free, adding Walkways, Sandbox weather settings, and more.

Frontier Developments has launched a brand-new update and DLC for Jurassic World Evolution 3, as they take players into the Prehistoric East. The crux of the content is that they've added dinosaurs that primarily appeared in East Asia, or come from that region of the world, that are found nowhere else. If you can't get the DLC, which is available for $15, the team also has a free update with some new additions that you can download right now. We have more details about both from the developers below.

Jurassic World Evolution 3: Prehistoric East

Explore five species in Jurassic World Evolution 3: Prehistoric East, including the breathtaking Nanshiungosaurus, the stoic Gobisaurus, the formidable Yangchuanosaurus, the elegant Sinosauropteryx, and the fearsome Tarbosaurus. Covered in colorful plumage, the gentle Nanshiungosaurus is a striking addition to any park, while the powerful Yangchuanosaurus sits at the top of the food chain. Plus, the fearsome cousin of Tyrannosaurus rex, the Tarbosaurus, and the curious carnivore Sinosauropteryx join the fold also as full family units.

For the first time, park managers can add animated holographic dinosaur statues to their parks – with each one featuring a selection of behaviors to choose from, bringing these Jurassic icons to life. Plus, take full advantage of over 230 new East-Asia Inspired scenery pieces, including dragon statues, guardian lions, paper lanterns, lotus flowers, walls, roofs, trims, and East Asia-inspired rock formations. With this new scenery, there are 15 ready-made blueprints featuring pagodas, gates, and walled gardens, making it easy to give your park an East Asia-inspired look.

Launching alongside Jurassic World Evolution 3: Prehistoric East is Update 1.5.0, a free update for all Jurassic World Evolution 3 players. This update introduces the Walkway attraction, which allow players to create raised walkways through aviaries, and over land and lagoon enclosures. Plus, with the Carcharodontosaurus returning as a full family unit and new Sandbox weather settings, there has never been a better time to return to Jurassic World Evolution 3.

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