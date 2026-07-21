Posted in: DC Comics, Games, Justice League, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: justice league unlimited, Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game, TTRPG

Justice League Unlimited TTRPG Reveals Two Original Villains

Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game revealed that two new original villains have been added to the upcoming DC Comics TTRPG.

Article Summary Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game adds two original DC villains, Pasquinade and Chernobog.

Pasquinade twists reality through satire and mockery, creating unpredictable threats for Justice League heroes.

Chernobog embodies darkness and entropy, a cosmic-level Justice League enemy powerful enough to test Superman.

Mark Waid says the new villains reward teamwork and creative problem-solving as the DC TTRPG campaign continues.

D20 Culture revealed some of the new content that's being added to the Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game, as the game is getting two new original villains. As if to put their own stamp on it, or to simply make the game more original than just having a who's who of DC Comics bad guys, the team revealed Pasquinade and Chernobog. These two will be exclusive to the TTRPG (or, let's be honest, until DC decides to make a comic book featuring them to help promote the game's eventual release), offering a pair of challenges for the players to take on and giving GMs some truly unpredictable baddies for players to face off against. We have more details below as the game is still getting funding.

Tw New Villains Join Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game

The new Super-Villains, Pasquinade and Chernobog, bring entirely original threats into the DC Universe. Pasquinade is a reality-warping god of satire and mockery capable of reshaping the world to fit his twisted ideals, while Chernobog is a cosmic embodiment of darkness and entropy powerful enough to threaten even Superman himself.

Mark Waid, co-author of the project and long-time DC comic writer, said: "When I created Pasquinade and Chernobog, I wanted villains who would challenge heroes in ways that couldn't be solved by simply throwing a punch. They're threats that demand teamwork, difficult choices, and ingenuity. Which makes them especially exciting in a role-playing game. Whether players are creating their own heroes or taking on the role of iconic DC characters, these villains will push them to think creatively, work together, and discover what truly makes a hero. That's the heart of Justice League Unlimited".

Peterson Rodrigues, CEO at D20 Culture, added: "That spirit of teamwork and imagination is at the heart of everything we've built with Justice League Unlimited. We wanted to create a role-playing game that captures the scale, drama, and excitement of the DC Universe while giving players the freedom to tell their own heroic stories. Whether you're playing as an iconic Justice League member or creating an entirely new hero, this is a game designed to make every player feel like they belong in the DC Universe."

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