Kalypso Media Announces New Dark Fantasy Game Disciples: Liberation

Kalypso Media and Frima Studio announced a brand new game on the way as we're getting a dark fantasy title called Disciples: Liberation. The game is primarily a strategy RPG that will have you exploring the Disciples franchise in a new light. It will be up to you to help liberate the land of Nevendaar from the grips of evil while uncovering the vast amount of endless stories hidden within this world. Every single decision you make has consequences that could impact the outcome of the game, with even the most positive of results proving deadly down the road. The game is set for Q4 2021 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can check out more info on it below.

Liberate the land of Nevendaar and uncover the endless stories hidden within this richly detailed world where every decision has a consequence, and every wrong move could be deadly. Explore a rich overworld and align with a variety of in-world factions: from a human empire tinged by religious extremism to the dark forces of the undead ]lead by a mad queen. Assemble a team to gather precious resources, sway political standing, and take on brutal beasts in intricate turn-based battles. Choice is everything in Disciples: Liberation and it is up to you how you write your story. 80+ hour single-player campaign: experience a sprawling dark fantasy epic over three acts, with more than 270 quests and five unique endings to unlock.

Explore a war-torn overworld : journey through a sprawling world in ruin and work to unearth its endless secrets, hidden treasures, and bloody past.

Write your own story: pick from four uniquely skilled classes and define your place in the world, recruiting others to your cause from an assortment of factions.

Build a base: take on quests for precious resources and use your political savvy to build a place of planning and sanctuary.

Fight for your life: recruit 50+ units and amass an army best suited to your play style; hone both steel and spell in intricate-turned based combat.

Challenge deadly bosses: test your mettle and pit your party against horrific monsters and beasts, each requiring a unique strategy.

Choice is everything: let your decisions guide your fate and directly influence what sort of leader you become.

Fight your friends: put forth the ultimate challenge and battle for supremacy in 2-player online skirmishes.