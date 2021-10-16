Katy Perry, Post Malone, & J Balvin Featured On Pokémon Cards

Today has been a strange day for Pokémon fans. Pokémon 25: The Album was released today featuring Pokémon-inspired songs by some of the biggest musical artists in the world. J Balvin, one of the featured artists, went to his Instagram to promote the album with a picture that surprised fans everywhere: a J Balvin card using the Pokémon-V mechanic. What followed soon after was even more surprising, with PokeBeach releasing official images of cards featuring Katy Perry and Post Malone. Is this going to be an official set of Pokémon TCG cards that can be collected or are these just promotional images? Let's get into what we know.

Little is known about these cards, but there is something worth noting that makes me think we won't see these printed for mass consumption. Note the inconsistency of the set numbering in the bottom left corner. While the set symbol is the same across the three cards, each card has a different set number. For example, a normal card that appears first in a set of 189 cards would be labeled 001/189. This is and has been standard for the life of the Pokémon TCG. The Katy Perry card is numbered 010/025 suggesting there are 25 cards in the set. The Post Malone is 007/004, suggesting that this is a Secret Rare in a four-card set. Finally, the J Balvin card is 005/007 which suggests a seven-card set. These could very well just be promo images with random numbers on the bottom. Or maybe not! We've seen small promotional sets before like Detective Pikachu, McDonald's sets, the Futsal promos, and others. Only time will tell but for now, if this news excites you, I'd maybe temper the excitement until we have a bit more info.

Of the album release, J Balvin writes:

I always wanted to be Ash Ketchum and through this collaboration with Pokémon I've been able to live out a childhood dream. That love for Pokémon inspired 'Ten Cuidado,' my contribution to P25 Music, as well as the video in which I get to be a Pokémon Trainer in New York City. I can't wait to share my fandom for Pokémon with my fans around the world with this song and still can't believe I get to be part of this project.