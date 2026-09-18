Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: keegan-michael key, Zynga Poker

Keegan-Michael Key Becomes The Mascot For Zynga Poker

Keegan-Michael Key has joined Zynga Poker as the game's latest mascot, promoting the new mode added to the title, Poker Dash.

Article Summary Keegan-Michael Key joins Zynga Poker as the face of a new campaign, bringing his “Inner Winner” energy to the game.

Zynga Poker is spotlighting Poker Dash, a fast-paced new mode where six players battle through rapid rounds.

The new Zynga Poker ads were directed by Jody Hill, pairing sharp comedy with Key’s high-energy promotional style.

Key also becomes the in-game host for Poker Dash, while Zynga says the mode keeps real players and zero bots.

Keegan-Michael Key has become the new mascot for a new line of promotional ads for Zynga Poker, helping promote the new Poker Dash mode. Those looking to play poker for fun without having to spend real cash have a new option in the game, as they will have you playing rapid rounds against five other players in quick succession until you have an ultimate winner. Enjoy the trailer and details below, along with quotes from both parties, as the content is now live.

Jump Into The New Zynga Poker Mode: Poker Dash

Fronting the new multi-channel campaign as your 'Inner Winner,' Key brings his signature energy to tap into the same competitive spirit that draws millions of players to Zynga Poker daily. With a growing roster of game modes, Zynga Poker gets players straight into action against real people, zero bots, bringing the thrill of the poker table wherever they play. Key will also debut as the in-game host of Poker Dash, a new fast-paced feature coming soon. Directed by Jody Hill from Caviar, the new spots bring together two comedy heavyweights, pairing Hill's sharp-witted storytelling with Key's unmistakable comedic energy. As the ultimate hype man, Key pops up when you least expect him, proving that any moment, no matter how mundane, can be leveled up when you listen to your 'Inner Winner' and make your next big move at the poker table.

"We've all got that little voice in our heads telling us to trust our instincts, mine can sometimes be a little more energetic than most," said Keegan-Michael Key. "Getting to play everyone's 'Inner Winner' was an absolute blast, and I love that players will hear me cheering them on, both when they're watching the campaign, and when they're playing Zynga Poker."

"Poker is all about that moment of truth: trust your instincts, make your move, and play to win," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Mobile Games, Zynga. "That's the spirit behind our 'Inner Winner' campaign. Keegan-Michael Key brings that inner voice to life with exactly the energy and personality we envisioned, and we're excited to give players a campaign that celebrates that voice and reminds us all to embrace our 'Inner Winner'."

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