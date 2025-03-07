Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Tripwire Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Killing Floor 3

Killing Floor 3 Release Date Pushed Back Into Late 2025

After realizing they had "missed the mark" looking at feedback from the Closed Beta, Killing Floor 3's team has pushed the release back

Article Summary Killing Floor 3 launch delayed, set for late 2025 due to Closed Beta feedback.

Set in 2091, join Nightfall against Horzine's relentless Zeds.

Enjoy killer co-op action with six players and crossplay on all platforms.

Experience revamped M.E.A.T. System for intense and realistic carnage.

Indie game developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive announced that Killing Floor 3 has had its release date pushed back until later this year. The team made a post on social media letting fans know they were not going to make their late March release window as planned and that the decision was made based on the feedback from the recent Closed Beta where they feel like they "missed the mark." No timetable was given beyond saying it will be out sometime in 2025, so for now, we just have to wait for them to do the work and make a call.

Killing Floor 3

The year is 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall. This intense first-person shooter puts players in the role of a Nightfall specialist, joining forces with up to five teammates as they battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal.

Killer Co-Op: Assemble the ultimate zed extermination squad for frenzied 6-player co-op with full crossplay functionality across all platforms. Skilled specialists can brave the battlefield alone in tense single-player mode.

Assemble the ultimate zed extermination squad for frenzied 6-player co-op with full crossplay functionality across all platforms. Skilled specialists can brave the battlefield alone in tense single-player mode. Relentless Zeds: Players will face the most lethal zeds yet. Every enemy has been redesigned with advanced methods of mobility and attack and re-tuned with smarter AI, making them faster, deadlier, and more strategic than ever.

Players will face the most lethal zeds yet. Every enemy has been redesigned with advanced methods of mobility and attack and re-tuned with smarter AI, making them faster, deadlier, and more strategic than ever. Deadly Weapons: From flamethrowers to shotguns to katanas, players will have an expansive arsenal at their disposal, fully customizable with hundreds of mods, gadgets, and skills to choose from to fit their unique brand of bloodletting.

From flamethrowers to shotguns to katanas, players will have an expansive arsenal at their disposal, fully customizable with hundreds of mods, gadgets, and skills to choose from to fit their unique brand of bloodletting. Dangerous Locations: Players will drop into a variety of treacherous hot zones to contain further spread of the Outbreak. Interactive environments give players dynamic advantages by activating turrets, fans, and other devastating traps.

Players will drop into a variety of treacherous hot zones to contain further spread of the Outbreak. Interactive environments give players dynamic advantages by activating turrets, fans, and other devastating traps. More Gore: The M.E.A.T. System returns to deliver even more realistic carnage. Featuring additional points of dismemberment and persistent blood, the game responds to attacks with gruesome authenticity.

