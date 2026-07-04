Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: CGE, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Warhorse Studio

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Board Game Officially Announced

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is getting a brand-new board game adaptation, set to be released sometime before the end of 2026.

Article Summary Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Board Game has been officially announced by CGE and Warhorse Studios for release by 2026.

Designers Tomáš Holek and Vlaada Chvátil are adapting the 2018 RPG into a tabletop adventure with euro-style mechanics.

Set in 15th-century Bohemia, players build skills, forge connections, fight enemies, or steal to shape their own path.

The competitive board game uses deck-building and open-world storytelling, rewarding achievement without direct player conflict.

Tabletop publisher CGE has teamed with Warhorse Studio to announce that Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Board Game is on the way. The team is looking to make a proper adaptation of the 2018 video game, as designers Tomáš Holek and Vlaada Chvátilhave taken some of the core elements from the medieval action RPG and turned them into a proper tabletop title. We have some of the details below along with images, as the plan at the moment is to release the game before the end of 2026.

Bring The Video Game To Your Table With Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Board Game

Clothed in homespun garb, with naught but a simple dagger to hand, you have lived your whole life as a commoner in the village where you were born. But must things remain that way? Embark on an adventure filled with peril, but also opportunity. Deal with unpredictable locals, train to become a skilled archer, a silver-tongued orator, or even a cunning thief. Whatever path you choose, let it be your own.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Board Game is an epic adventure game mixed with euro elements, set in 15th-century Medieval Bohemia. Over the course of several in-game days and nights, players will try to leave their mark, whether by helping the local nobility, making important connections, fighting enemies, or stealing everything from tiny items to horses.

While the game is competitive, it doesn't pit players against one another, but instead allows them to succeed through their own achievements. It uses a deck-building system and emphasizes player freedom, creating narratives through its mechanics. The starting setup may provide some direction, but the game's open-world nature encourages players to pursue their own goals and shape their stories as they wish.

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Board Game, iconic designers Tomáš Holek and Vlaada Chvátil join forces for the first time to bring Warhorse Studios' award-winning Kingdom Come: Deliverance video game to the tabletop in an epic official adaptation.

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