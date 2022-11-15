Kingdom Hearts II For Sony PS2 Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare sealed copy of Kingdom Hearts II, a game for the Sony PlayStation 2 console, up for auction! The second game in the Kingdom Hearts video game series, this game continues the ambitious crossover between Square Enix's Final Fantasy and Disney's many iconic characters. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, November 15th, to place a bid on this wonderful video game.

The worlds in the Kingdom Hearts series are expansive and numerous, but they're potentially the most all-encompassing in this game in particular. From worlds based on Steamboat Willie to worlds centered around the Tron universe and beyond, Kingdom Hearts II runs the absolute gamut of cool locations to explore. Have you ever wanted to venture to Port Royal from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise while traveling with Goofy or Donald Duck? This game is the game for you. Ever wanted to literally become a lion on Pride Rock, like you were in the film The Lion King? Yep, this game has you covered. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Kingdom Hearts II – Wata 9.4 A Sealed [Foil], PS2 Square Enix 2006 USA. Game features a cross-over storyline that puts both popular Final Fantasy characters and Disney characters among its own original cast. Directed by Tetsuya Nomura, produced by Shinji Hashimoto and Yoshinori Kitase, music composed by Yoko Shimomura.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Kingdom Hearts II, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, November 15th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!

