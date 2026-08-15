Posted in: Conventions, D23, Events, Games, Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: coco, D23 2026, Kingdom Hearts IV

Kingdom Hearts IV Receives New Trailer During D23

During D23 2026's big presentation of the event, we got a new look at Kingdom Hearts IV, including a visit to the world of Coco.

Article Summary Kingdom Hearts IV debuted a new D23 2026 trailer, revealing fresh gameplay and a late 2027 release window.

Sora visits the world of Coco in Kingdom Hearts IV, giving fans a first look at a major new Disney world.

The trailer also teases appearances from Donald, Goofy, Mickey, and Zeus as the next adventure expands.

Kingdom Hearts IV follows Sora in Quadratum while Donald and Goofy search the Underworld for clues to find him.

During the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23 2026 last night, we got an all-new trailer for Kingdom Hearts IV, as well as a release window for the game. The trailer started off by showing us Sora visiting the world of Coco, as we got a brief glimpse into how the gameplay for this new chapter in the Disney-influenced RPG series will work, along with some quick cameos from Goofy, Donald, and Mickey, as well as a quick cameo by Zeus from Disney's Hercules. The biggest reveal of the trailer came at the end: the team gave the game a late 2027 release window, meaning it will come out sometime after the original game's 25th Anniversary. Enjoy the trailer!

The Adventure hears to New Worlds in Kingdom Hearts IV

A new installment in the action role-playing series, Kingdom Hearts IV, follows protagonist Sora and some familiar characters as they journey through the mysterious city of Quadratum. Sora will once again journey to various worlds, where new figures cross his path and new powers awaken in this next chapter. Our hero Sora awakes in the unfamiliar world of Quadratum. As he looks for a way to return from this modern metropolis to his own world, his friends Donald and Goofy head for the Underworld in hopes of finding a clue to his whereabouts.

The dynamic, fast-paced battle system allows you to effortlessly combine attacks and magic, as well as build combos with a brand-new battle feature. As he looks for a way to return to his world, his friends Donald and Goofy head for the Underworld to try to find him. Wield the Keyblade in fast-paced battles that match your own play style. Change the Keyblade Sora wields to unleash unique attacks, matching the flow of battle to your own strategies and play style.

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