Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Kojima Productions, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: bill skarsgard, hideo kojima, Physint, Tokyo Game Show 2026

Kojima Productions Reveals New Physint Details at TGS 2026

Kojima Productions confirms that Bill Skarsgård will take on the leading role in Physint at Tokyo Game Show 2026 in a brand-new video.

Article Summary Kojima Productions shared new Physint details at Tokyo Game Show 2026, including a fresh video update from Hideo Kojima.

Bill Skarsgård has been confirmed as the lead in Physint, marking a major casting reveal for Kojima’s next project.

Kojima says Physint development remains on track despite the high-profile split with Sony and the move to Xbox Game Studios.

The Physint update also highlights early costume fittings, scans, and camera tests that boosted confidence in the game’s direction.

Hideo Kojima finalized his company's divorce from Sony Interactive Entertainment this week at Tokyo Game Show 2026, as Kojima Productions revealed new details about their next upcoming game, Physint. If you're not up to date on the story, last week it was announced that Sony would end its partnership with Kojima over the game, which at the time was slated to be a PS5 exclusive. Within 10 minutes of posting that, Kojima himself took to social media to confirm they would now be working with Xbox Game Studios on the title, a move that quickly reminded many of us of his departure from Konami years ago. Only messier because you know there are Sony reps who can't be thrilled that he immediately partnered with their competition.

Bill Skarsgård Joins Physint In The Leading Role

To add to the ongoing story, Kojima Productions revealed news of the game at TGS 2026 this morning, announcing that actor Bill Skarsgård has joined the title as its lead. Along with Charlee Fisher, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe in co-starring roles. This was accompanied by the video above, in which Kojima himself explained the title's current status. The shorthand to the video is that production is continuing at a steady pace, even with the hiccup of having to change who they were working with, while thanking the fans for their support. We have the following quote from Kojima from the news as we wait to see what else he might reveal at TGS 2026.

"I'm delighted to confirm the lead role for Physint will be Bill Skarsgård," said Hideo Kojima. "We are both long-time fans of each other's work, and we've decided to embark on this new adventure together. The costume fittings, scans, and camera tests we conducted with Bill and Charlee earlier this year gave me tremendous confidence in the direction of the project."

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