Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, Konami Press Start, Silent Hill: Townfall

Konami Press Start Reveals Three New Games in Development

Konami held a special Konami Press Start livestream earlier this week, showcasing seven titles in total — including three brand-new games currently in development.

Article Summary Konami Press Start 2026 spotlighted seven games, including three brand-new projects now in development.

Konami shared fresh details on Silent Hill: Townfall and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse during the livestream.

New Konami reveals include Wai Wai World Craft, deck-building roguelike Project Zircon, and Rhapsody in Scarlet.

Konami also previewed the new eFootball season and showed two new trailers for 2027 RPG Rev. NOiR.

Konami held a special Konami Press Start livestream event earlier this week in which they went over several video game titles, both upcoming and new. Seven games in total were talked about during the event, in which we got to see new content for Silent Hill: Townfall and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, and a look at the new eFootball season, as well as three brand-new games we've never seen before. We have info on everything below as you can check out the entire stream above.

Everything Revealed During Konami Press Start 2026

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse

1499. Paris is engulfed in flames as monstrous creatures suddenly emerge from the shadows. Trevor Belmont, the hero who defeated Dracula, ventures into the burning streets with his daughter, Rose Belmont. Armed with the legendary holy whip, the Vampire Killer, they hunt down the beasts bleeding from the looming castle. Rose is soon swept up in the dark conspiracy that lurks beneath. Will she succeed in saving Paris from devastation?

Silent Hill: Townfall

Simon Ordell is called back to the island of St. Amelia to 'put things right', encountering a town lying quiet beneath a heavy fog, seemingly abandoned but not at rest. Venturing deeper and driven to understand his connection to the place and its inhabitants, Simon begins to discover fragments of a past rising to the surface. Experienced entirely in first person, Simon must explore, evade, and survive using a limited set of weapons and tools, including the CRTV, a pocket television used to tune into unstable signals. Evasion is tense; combat is frenetic, while narrative-driven puzzles reveal a truth that refuses to stay submerged.

Konami Wai Wai World Craft

A creative spark brimming with untapped potential. Imagination is the fuel for fun games. When inspiration strikes, develop your game and share it with the world. There is no limit to what you can do—let your imagination run wild! You can play games by controlling your favorite Actor (playable character). Each Actor has different abilities, so find one that suits the game you're playing! Choose an official game as a base and modify it to make your very own game. Change the rules, add items, make new maps from scratch, and evolve your game!

Project Zircon

A new deck-building roguelike card game in which players must build powerful decks and guide their nation through a world threatened by the return of the Calamity Dragon of the Abyss.

Rhapsody in Scarlet

A brand-new action-adventure title set in 1920s New York. The game features a flexible combo-based combat system, which allows players to combine magick and beasts while adapting their fighting style through close-range, long-range, and area-of-effect attacks.

Rev. NOiR

Two new trailers for the all-new RPG launching in 2027, offering a deeper look at Asch and Finé, and showcasing the game's strategic action combat.

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