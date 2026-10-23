Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Immersive Gamebox, kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Comes To Immersive Gamebox With a New Experience

KPop Demon Hunters will be coming to Immersive Gamebox in 2027 with an all-new immersive experience for fans to dive into.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters hits Immersive Gamebox in January 2027, with tickets opening in December via the online waitlist.

The new KPop Demon Hunters experience lets fans create a custom superfan avatar before joining HUNTR/X in action.

Players tackle interactive mini-games across Seoul using motion tracking, projection mapping, touch walls, and spatial audio.

No VR goggles are needed as groups move and work together through a shared KPop Demon Hunters adventure.

Immersive Gamebox revealed this week that they are working with Netflix to bring KPop Demon Hunters to multiple locations next year as part of a new immersive interactive gaming experience. The new game lets fans join the action and adventure through gameplay inspired by moments and characters from the animated film. You'll make your own personalized superfan avatar, complete with clothing choices and more, before stepping into the world with HUNTR/X guiding you through a series of challenges. We have more details below, and you can join the online waitlist at the link above to get notified when tickets go on sale this December.

KPop Demon Hunters Take Over Immersive Gamebox

Powered by industry-leading technology, players will move, react, and work together through a series of interactive games featuring 3D motion tracking, projection mapping, touch-sensitive walls, and spatial audio. With no VR goggles required – only motion-tracking headwear – the experience puts players at the center of the action, bringing the film's music, characters and locations to life through an unforgettable group adventure.

Create Your Own Superfan Avatar: Players begin their adventure by creating their own personalized superfan avatar – inspired by K-pop Demon Hunters – choosing their look, outfit, and accessories before stepping into the K-pop Demon Hunters gameplay. From there, fans will become part of the action alongside HUNTR/X as they set out to protect the Honmoon.

Players begin their adventure by creating their own personalized superfan avatar – inspired by K-pop Demon Hunters – choosing their look, outfit, and accessories before stepping into the K-pop Demon Hunters gameplay. From there, fans will become part of the action alongside HUNTR/X as they set out to protect the Honmoon. Join the Action in Games Across Seoul: Groups will journey through recognizable locations inspired by the film, taking on a series of physical mini-games and challenges that bring the film's music, characters, and most memorable moments to life through group gameplay.

Groups will journey through recognizable locations inspired by the film, taking on a series of physical mini-games and challenges that bring the film's music, characters, and most memorable moments to life through group gameplay. Designed to Play Together: Whether fans know every lyric, have spent months immersed in the fandom or simply want a new group activity to try, the experience is designed to bring players into the action together. Groups of players will move, react, and work together using their own movements to interact with the Gamebox, with a lightweight visor that helps track movements to bring the experience to life.

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