Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: Kronologic, Kronologic: Babylon 2500

Kronologic: Babylon 2500 Expansion Announced For September 2026

Kronologic will be getting a new futuristic expansion this Fall called Babylon 2500, set to be released in September 2026.

Article Summary Kronologic: Babylon 2500 launches in September 2026, bringing the deduction series into a futuristic setting.

Hachette Boardgames revealed the third Kronologic entry, with new mysteries from designers Fabien Gridel and Yoann Levet.

Babylon 2500 adds a when element to each case, challenging players to solve who, where, and when before rivals do.

The expansion raises the difficulty with character-driven clues, symbol sequences, and time travel twists for veterans.

Hachette Boardgames confirmed that Kronologic will be getting a brand-new expansion this year with the reveal of Kronologic: Babylon 2500. As the name suggests, the game will fling players into the future, with an all-new set of levels for players to unravel in this third entry in the series from game designers Fabien Gridel and Yoann Levet. The only major difference, aside from the theme, is that it appears they've upped the difficulty a little, so experienced players will have a real challenge put in front of them. We have more details below as the game will be released in September 2026.

Kronologic: Babylon 2500 Expands The Original With New Intriguing Challenges

Kronologic contains three mysteries, each with five different solutions at increasingly complex levels of difficulty. Kronologic Babylon 2500 takes place in a futuristic universe. Who? Where? When? Your goal is to solve each mystery before the others uncover the truth. All players will conduct the investigation, but the first to discover the solution will be the winner! Babylon adds a temporal dimension, meaning that players must also reveal when the crime took place. Because it's the future, and in the future we can time travel!

Each turn, a player will give a public piece of information and receive a private one depending on the location investigated, character questions, and/or the time. Players will then secretly make notes on their notepad. The first player to connect all the clues wins the game! Babylon brings a host of new features! This time, the logic of deduction will change. Instead of locations, characters will be the key players. Locations will become multiple clues. Each location will have several symbols, but only one will be visible to a character present there. However, several locations have the same symbol, but not the same sequence of symbols, which is sure to make your brain spin!

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