Lamina Island Announced For Release On Steam In Summer 2024

Indie developer and publisher Hundred Hour Club confirmed this week they will be releasing Lamina Island for PC via Steam next Summer. A bit of an oddity as you don't often see a company announce their plans that far in advance, as they usually change on a whim for just about anything from development issues to technical problems. But the team is confident that they will get the game released at that point, with a tentative date on Steam for August 28th. We got more info on the game below and a demo video the team released a short time ago.

"Lamina Island is an adventure where you assist the legendary hero trainer Evolym with her newest student. Evolym was the greatest hero trainer in the galaxy. But that was a long time ago. The mage Neemu will be her first student since being cursed to a slime body. To get her through this endeavor she will need the help of the world's Lamina. You play as these Lamina. Creatures that are a blend of fantasy and horror. Collect spirits, animals, and potion ingredients while helping Evolym train her newest recruit."

Take a portal and explore biomes across the world. Evolym will re-activate the portals as you progress. Each of the 5 biomes offer a different variety of ingredients and animals to discover.

Collect Animals. There are over 90 different animals to find. Each animal can be caught and brought back to the island. Collected animals will assist in creating potion ingredients for you.

Brew Potions. With the Alchemy minigame, you'll be able to turn all the ingredients you've collected into potions. Neemu will use these to learn magic. You'll also get money from the potions you make. Which you'll need if you want to expand your floating islands and collect even more animals.

Split Screen Co-op. Bring a friend to play in the underground den or help you hunt for animals. Potion brewing can get pretty hectic with two people throwing cauldrons around.

Use the powers of mind control. Using a ghost beam, mind control animals to follow you. You can even possess them, allowing you to control anything between a flamingo and a platypus.

Search for ghosts! Evolym has trained the universes greatest heroes. The very best are buried across the biomes, and their spirits are still active. Each spirit you find will prompt Evolym to tell you the hero's story. You'll also find that each of the 25 ghosts may follow you back to your underground den. Each bringing their own personality to liven up the place.

Build your underground den. Your den will become more crowded as ghosts begin to move in. To help with that, you'll want to build little homes for each of the ghosts. And while your at it, the Lamina wouldn't mind a few toys to play with.

Watch Evolym and Neemu's bond grow. Evolym cursed to be a slime. Neemu desperate to become a hero in time to save his home world. Both trainer and hero in training have a lot to learn about each other throughout this journey.