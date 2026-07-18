Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Feather Lane, Five Card Spud, Honeycomb Hustle, Last Night Games, Peak to Peak

Last Night Games Reveals 2026 Board Game Lineup

Last Night Games have revealed five titles they are releasing over the course of 2026, adding to their growing board game lineup.

Article Summary Last Night Games reveals five 2026 board game releases, expanding its tabletop lineup with fresh family-friendly picks.

Honeycomb Hustle and Feather Lane deliver bag-building and city-building strategy games with easy-to-learn depth.

Panda Royale Mayhem Expansion Set adds three new expansions, new tactics, and bigger swings to the base game.

Peak to Peak and Five Card Spud round out the Last Night Games 2026 lineup, with prices ranging from $15 to $40.

Last Night Games revealed five new tabletop titles that they are adding to their library over the rest of 2026. Among the new games that players can check out, they have added Honeycomb Hustle, Feather Lane, the Panda Royale Mayhem Expansion Set, Peak to Peak, and Five Card Spud. We have details about all of the games from the company, as all of these games range from $15-40.

Honeycomb Hustle

In this game for busy bees, you'll want to be the player with the most honey at the end of the game. Each round, you'll pull tokens out of your own bag and create a unique honeycomb to earn flower points. Use those points to buy more honey and add more powerful tokens to your bag. With the right strategy and a bit of luck, you just might win Honeycomb Hustle!

Feather Lane

Build a city for your feathered friends by adding cards to each of your streets. Do your best to accommodate all their community preferences so you can score the most points. This puzzling game is easy to learn, but hard to master. Forty unique community preference cards make every game different, so you'll keep playing again and again.

Panda Royale Mayhem Expansion Set

Add to the mayhem with the Panda Royale Mayhem Expansion Set. This set includes three new expansions that can be added to the base game one at a time or all at once to create new strategies and a whole new experience. Mix and match expansions from this set and the original Expansion Set to create even more fun. The Mischief Panda allows one player to force someone to re-roll each round. The Cannon Panda gives you a huge one-time-use roll. Mercenary Pandas become worth more as the game progresses. You'll be sure to add to the highs and the lows with the Mayhem Expansion Set.

Peak to Peak

Play cards to add to your mountain range. Try to have the biggest range of numbers when nighttime falls, and the game unexpectedly ends. You'll need to be clever to steal from others and play the right numbers at the right time to win!

Five Card Spud

Play five-card sets to score points in this potato-themed poker-style game. Strategically discard smaller sets to change up your cards. You may save cards for future hands, but beware, they will be visible to all players. Combine cards from your hand, your saved cards, and the public potato field to create high-scoring sets and bank them before the game ends.

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