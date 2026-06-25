Latest Capcom Spotlight Cover Multiple New Game Updates

Posted in: Capcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Capcom Presents, Dragon's Dogma 2, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, resident evil

Latest Capcom Spotlight Covers Multiple New Game Updates

The latest Capcom Spotlight took place today, showing off several updates coming to multiple titles, while Resident Evil celebrates 30 years.

Article Summary Capcom Spotlight delivered major updates on Monster Hunter Stories 3, Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, and Onimusha.

Monster Hunter Stories 3 adds the Rudy side story DLC, Navirou’s return, and a free update with Royal Monsters.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen launches October 9 with a new Norgan story, challenge dungeons, and big updates.

Capcom also highlighted Onimusha’s new boss and demo, plus Resident Evil’s 30th anniversary events and concerts.

Capcom held their most recent Capcom Spotlight livestream today, as they covered multiple game updates, along with an anniversary. The big three they focused on this time were Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, with a special extra presentation about Resident Evil's 30th Anniversary. We have the finer notes from the company below, along with the full livestream above showing off everything they discussed.

The Capcom Spotlight For June 2026 Covers Three Title Updates & An Anniversary

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection producer Ryozo Tsujimoto kicked off the show by unveiling the new Additional Side Story: Rudy downloadable content, which dives into the origins of the Royal Felyne and his ancestors who came long before him. In this DLC side story, Rudy stumbles into a strange situation that unexpectedly brings him face-to-face with Navirou, the legendary Felyne who once saved the world in Monster Hunter Stories.

During Rudy and Navirou's fur-midable adventures, fans can look forward to encountering Nergigante, but the powerful Elder Dragon is not the only challenging monster that Monster Hunter Stories 3 fans will face. A free update for the acclaimed RPG is launching alongside the Rudy DLC, which brings Royal Monsters to the field! This update adds a higher level of difficulty to the Final Battle for players with completed save files. Clearing the Final Battle on Hard unlocks Royal Monster versions of almost every creature in the game, including Invasive Monsters and Calamitous Elder Dragons, for Rangers seeking an added challenge.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen director Kento Kinoshita also joined today's Capcom Spotlight to share how the highly anticipated expansion to Dragon's Dogma 2 introduces rewarding gameplay options and more adventures for Arisen to encounter. Following the June Title Update, Dragon's Dogma 2 will also receive an additional update in late August to improve performance across all platforms, add additional save slots, adjust the Dragonsplague condition, and increase weapon skill slots from four to six.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen features a brand-new story set in the long-abandoned northern region of Norgan, while also introducing 12 challenge dungeons for Arisen to hone their skills along with new hair and tattoo options for players to realize their vision for the Arisen and their main Pawn. Kinoshita explained the Relic Expedition Cycle players will experience as they explore the frigid region of Norgan, where they will discover relics, appraise them to unlock powerful new weapons and skills, and use those new tools to delve deeper into the secrets of the heartless Fallen Dragon and its pursuer Eir.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen releases for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 9, 2026 for MSRP $49.99. The Dark Arisen Expansion will also be available separately as DLC for the base game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam for MSRP $29.99. The Norgan Fashion Set – Northern Attire will be available as a pre-order bonus, which can be accessed via in-game storage at launch. Players who pre-order Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam will also get immediate access to Dragon's Dogma 2 prior to the release of the expansion.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Onimusha: Way of the Sword slashed its way into the show with director Satoru Nihei revealing a fearsome new foe players will duel in the highly anticipated swordplay action game when it launches this September across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. The footage provides a first look at Dohatsu-ten, a terrifyingly fast and bloodthirsty Genma. After carving its way into the mortal realm, this winged warrior from the depths of hell locks blades with protagonist Miyamoto Musashi in an intense boss battle.

Pre-orders for Onimusha: Way of the Sword are available now and include the "Sealed Curse" sword skin and "Lion Dog" charm as bonuses. Players can also experience the game's satisfying action today by downloading the Onimusha: Way of the Sword Demo now via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Resident Evil Celebrates 30 Years

Following the chilling reveal of Resident Evil Veronica and the ongoing success of Resident Evil Requiem, the Resident Evil 30th Anniversary Celebration rolls on with these spine-tingling announcements:

The World of Resident Evil 30th Anniversary Exhibit, a special exhibit commemorating 30 years of Resident Evil, will be held at Shibuya Beam in Tokyo from October 30 through December 24. Attendees can experience 30 years of history through various immersive exhibits that bring the games to life, with tickets available starting in early July.

The Resident Evil 30th Anniversary Concerts – Symphony of Legacy, which kicked off in Japan earlier this year, will begin its world tour this August. The special concerts trace the 30-year history of the series with curated tracks performed live by symphony orchestras. Tickets are available now on the official website!

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