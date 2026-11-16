Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends

League of Legends Teases What's Coming in 2027's Season One

League of Legends developers teased a lot of what's to come for Season One of 2027, but clearly there's a lot more on the way.

Article Summary League of Legends teased 2027 Season One, with a full New Dawn reveal set for January and playtests to follow.

January gameplay updates add Kleptomancy and Titanborn, while New Dawn changes aim to improve League long term.

League of Legends is revamping on-hit and AP items, adding Fatetaker, Lifebloom Crown, and Gravescourge.

Ranked Rush resets visual ranks to Iron IV, while ARAM: Mayhem adds overloaded Augments and community votes.

Riot Games released a new video this week for League of Legends players, detailing some of their plans headed into Season One for 2027. A lot of the new was quick projections of what they had in mind, but they didn't give everything away today, as it's clear they want to save the bulk of the reveals for when they get closer to the end of 2026. But we did get a bevy of quick notes from the developers to match the video above, which we have for you below.

League of Legends Prepares For 2027's Season One

We'll be doing a full reveal of New Dawn in January, in place of our Season Start moment. We're going to pair the season start cinematic with New Dawn's launch later next year. We'll start playtesting shortly after the reveal to get your feedback. Sign up to learn more on the New Dawn website. The gameplay changes for January focus on both short-term health for League and changes that can be carried over into New Dawn. We're bringing back Kleptomancy as a Keystone Rune, which has a new unique loot reward that gives a small discount to items in the store.

We're adding a new Keystone, Titanborn, that grants ramping armor and magic resist while in champion combat, and unleashes a shockwave when at max stacks. We're overhauling the on-hit item system to give on-hit users more options to create a full build. Terminus will become more clearly about piercing through foes, rather than granting armor and magic resist. Wit's End is being updated into a go-to move speed item against magical opponents. Blade of the Ruined King's percent health damage is being buffed, with its slow removed.

Fatetaker is a new on-hit item that grants attack speed and armor and has a three-hit passive. It also inherits Blade of the Ruined King's slow without a cooldown. We're reworking Riftmaker's stats and uniques. There's a new AP item called Lifebloom Crown that grants onmivamp and allows overhealing. Gravescourge is a new Lethality item that summons Mistwraiths to chase down nearby enemies. Faelights are being removed. We're trying something new next season called "Ranked Rush."

In January, everybody's League of Legends visual rank will reset to Iron IV, but MMR will be the same to ensure match quality. Everyone will climb from Iron IV together with massive LP increases. You can earn Timeless Tokens to unlock Timeless Victorious skins—which are variants of previous Victorious skins. You can unlock Timeless Victorious skins immediately, no need to wait until the end of the year. In January, we'll have an update for ARAM: Mayhem that's about breaking more of League's rules than normal. Augments can become overloaded and do things like increase inventory size. We're also running a community vote to bring back old Mayhem Augments, with the first coming shortly after the update.

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