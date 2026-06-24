Posted in: Games, League Of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends

League of Legends: Wild Rift Drops Details For Patch 7.2

League of Legends: Wild Rift will release Patch 7.2 next month, bringing with it two new champions and more to the title

Article Summary League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 7.2 launches July 9 with Yunara and Cho'Gath joining the roster.

Wild Rift Patch 7.2 also delivers Ahri’s full ASU, refreshing her base model, skins, and ability visuals.

Major Wild Rift gameplay changes replace boot enchantments with standalone active items and rework bounties.

Patch 7.2 adds AAA ARAM updates, Ranked rewards, Wild Pass content, and a slate of new Wild Rift skins.

Riot Games revealed details of what's coming to Patch 7.2 of League of Legends: Wild Rift, set to be released on July 9. The game will be getting two new champions in the form of Yunara and Cho'Gath, both of which will bring more of a controlling force to the game in different ways. As well as a highly requested update for Ahri's ASU. Plus the usual upgrades, skins, and more. We have the full dev notes below ahead of the content drop next month.

Two New Champions Enter The Fray For League of Legends: Wild Rift – Patch 7.2

New Champions

Yunara, the Unbroken Faith, joins Wild Rift as a marksman who blends physical and magic damage through her attacks. Her kit is designed to be especially effective against tankier opponents, with straightforward gameplay that rewards strong positioning and careful spacing, especially in teamfights.

Cho'Gath, the Terror of the Void, arrives on the Rift as a growing crowd-control threat. Cho'Gath siphons life from enemies and continues to grow throughout the game, becoming an increasingly powerful frontline presence impossible for opponents to ignore.

Champion ASU

Ahri is receiving a full Art & Sustainability Update (ASU) in Patch 7.2. The update includes visual refreshes across her base model, skins, and abilities.

Gameplay

Patch 7.2 introduces a major update to how active items work in Wild Rift. Boot enchantments will be removed and replaced with a new set of standalone active items. Players will still have access to one active item at a time, but the new system is designed to provide more flexibility around build choices and when players choose to pick up their active item. To keep builds clear and intentional across roles, some active items will have role-based limitations.

The bounty system is also being updated. Rather than relying only on kill streaks, bounties will now scale with total gold earned, better reflecting which players are ahead in the game. A new reduction mechanic is also being added to help prevent runaway snowballing when teams fall significantly behind. Summoner's Rift is getting a seasonal update in Patch 7.2, bringing a warmer summer atmosphere.

Game Modes

AAA ARAM will launch a new season with a fresh set of Augments and runes. Players will be able to choose from dozens of new cards at patch launch, with additional surprises arriving later in the patch. The new season will include six elemental rune cards, along with some surprises waiting later in the patch.

Ranked & Wild Pass

Season 22 features Glorious Eminence Renekton as the season's Ranked reward. The patch also introduces new Wild Pass content, including Photographer Ryze and Cosmic Skarner.

Skins

Glorious Eminence Renekton

Photographer Ryze

Cosmic Sting Skarner

Prestige Weather Entity Vladimir

Weather Entity Ashe

Weather Entity Nocturne

Weather Entity Poppy

Weather Entity Yunara

Summer Party Katarina Exquisite Edition

Island Vacation Gwen

Island Vacation Karma

Island Vacation Morgana

Island Vacation Syndra

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