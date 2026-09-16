Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Batman, lego, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Drops Switch 2 Launch Trailer

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight released a brand-new trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 version, arriving on September 18.

Article Summary LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight gets a new Nintendo Switch 2 launch trailer ahead of its September 18 release.

Follow Batman’s origin story as Bruce Wayne trains, then teams with Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and more allies.

LEGO Batman combat adds gadgets, counters, co-op play, and tougher Caped Crusader and Dark Knight difficulty modes.

Explore open-world Gotham by grappling, gliding, and driving, with Batcave customization and DLC in the Deluxe Edition.

WB Games dropped a new trailer for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, as we get a look at the Nintendo Switch 2 launch trailer. This is basically just a sizzle reel for the game, specifically arriving on this console, with all of the features you would expect from the editions that are already out. As well as the Deluxe Edition that comes with all of the DLC content out now, and whatever is coming down the road. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on Switch 2 on September 18.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Arrives on Nintendo Switch 2

The adventure begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, and throughout the story-led campaign, players will build a family of allies with well-known characters including Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul to help confront an ever-growing threat from a Rogues Gallery of DC Super-Villains, facing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Bane, and more.

With a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system that encapsulates the Caped Crusader's distinctive fighting style, every hit packs a punch, with fluid attack chains, counters, and over-the-top takedowns. Whether playing as Batman solo or in the two-player local cooperative mode, players can use iconic Bat-gadgets such as Batarangs to distract or stun enemies and the Batclaw to reel them in. Partner characters have their own signature gear, including Jim Gordon's foam sprayer, Robin's line launcher, and Catwoman's whip, providing a variety of options to approach every enemy encounter and boss battle. For those looking for a tougher playthrough, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight goes beyond the familiar LEGO game experience with the new Caped Crusader enhanced difficulty setting and an even more challenging Dark Knight difficulty level.

The game takes place against the backdrop of Gotham City, an open-world LEGO playground full of crimes to stop, puzzles to solve, rewards to collect, and surprises to discover around every corner, down every alleyway, and on every rooftop. Players can grapple, glide, or drive through the environment, zipping from building to building with Batman's grapple launcher, soaring over the city with the Batglider, or cruising around in style with a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles. The Batcave can also be customized to display vehicles, trophies, and collectibles, plus an assortment of wearable Batsuits based on past Batman-related media.

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