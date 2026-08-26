Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Batman, lego, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Shows Off New Joker DLC

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has a new DLC coming on September 18, as the Mayhem Collection adds a Joker & Harley story and more.

Article Summary LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight gets the Mayhem Collection DLC on September 18 with a new Joker and Harley story.

Play as Joker and Harley Quinn in a new Arkham Asylum mission, each with unique gadgets, weapons, and chaotic abilities.

New Mayhem Mode sends LEGO Batman villains across Gotham in timed runs, smashing targets while Batman and Robin chase.

A free LEGO Batman update adds Absolute difficulty, while the Sinister Pack brings dark costumes, Batcave items, and a Jokermobile.

The first DLC trailer for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has been released, showing off the content coming in the Mayhem Collection. This Joker and Harley Quinn-centric content brings about a brand-new Story Mission featuring both characters for you to play through, as well as the insane new Mayhem Mode for those who want a real challenge, and the new Sinister Pack featuring a collection of costumes putting heroes you know and love in a darker light. For those who don't want to buy the content, a free update will also be released at the same time with added features for the game. We have all the details below as the DLC launches on September 18.

Mayhem Comes to Gotham In The New LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight DLC Pack

The Joker brings a fast-paced, agile combat style focused on speed and mobility, wielding his Paintball Pelter and Boxing Glove, while Harley Quinn offers a chaotic arsenal that includes her trusty hammer, summoning her loyal hyenas, Bud & Lou, and her Fun Gun loaded with Confetti and Bubblegum.

NEW Story Mission – Play as The Joker and Harley Quinn, each with their own abilities and gadgets, as they orchestrate a breakout from Arkham Asylum with a going-away party Gotham City won't soon forget.

– Play as The Joker and Harley Quinn, each with their own abilities and gadgets, as they orchestrate a breakout from Arkham Asylum with a going-away party Gotham City won't soon forget. NEW Mayhem Mode – Unleash chaos across Gotham City as The Joker and Harley Quinn through time-limited Mayhem Runs and make it back to Amusement Mile before the clock runs out, with Batman and Robin in hot pursuit. Earn LEGO studs by smashing landmarks, stores, vehicles, and completing challenges, while battling A.R.G.U.S. Agents and members of Amanda Waller's Task Force X in Deathstroke, Killer Croc, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, and other notorious DC Super-Villains.

– Unleash chaos across Gotham City as The Joker and Harley Quinn through time-limited Mayhem Runs and make it back to Amusement Mile before the clock runs out, with Batman and Robin in hot pursuit. Earn LEGO studs by smashing landmarks, stores, vehicles, and completing challenges, while battling A.R.G.U.S. Agents and members of Amanda Waller's Task Force X in Deathstroke, Killer Croc, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, and other notorious DC Super-Villains. NEW Sinister Pack – Themed outfits inspired by popular DC comic book issues and action figures, plus a new vehicle to cruise around Gotham City and various Batcave customization items, including: Batman – The Batman Who Laughs outfit (Dark Nights: Metal #2 | 2017) Robin – Robin King outfit (Dark Nights: DM – Legends of the Dark Knights #1 | 2020) Nightwing – Joker outfit (Nightwing #16 | 2011) Batgirl – Joker outfit (Jokerized DC Multiverse Action Figure) Jim Gordon – Joker outfit (The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #9 | 2022) Catwoman – Joker outfit (Catwoman #65 | 1993) Talia al Ghul – Joker (Earth-37) outfit (DC Elseworlds comic series | 1997) Vehicle – Jokermobile (Arkham Trilogy) Batcave Items – Helmet (The Merciless), Joker Fish Aquarium, Barbatos Statue, Snake Clowns, and Long Halloween Pumpkin

– Themed outfits inspired by popular DC comic book issues and action figures, plus a new vehicle to cruise around Gotham City and various Batcave customization items, including:

The Additional Free Update

Additionally, an enhanced "Absolute" difficulty level will be available as a free update for all LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight owners on Sept. 18, in conjunction with the Mayhem Collection release. This new setting is designed to be even more challenging than the Caped Crusader and Dark Knight options, requiring greater skill, awareness, and precision in combat.

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