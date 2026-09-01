Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: harry potter, lego, LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Officially Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

The LEGO Harry Potter Collection has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2, including all content released for both titles.

Article Summary LEGO Harry Potter Collection is officially coming to Nintendo Switch 2, bringing both games together on October 16.

The Harry Potter collection includes Years 1-4 and Years 5-7, covering all eight films in LEGO’s playful style.

This Nintendo Switch 2 version adds updates, small upgrades, and gameplay tweaks from Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games.

Harry Potter fans also get all previously released DLC, including the Character Pack and Spell Pack in one package.

An interesting reveal from WB Games and TT Games, as the LEGO Harry Potter Collection will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch 2. This version of the game has been ported by Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games, ensuring all content from both titles works well on the new platform, while also offering updates, small upgrades, and a couple of changes to make everything flow better. We have more details from the developers for you here about the title, as well as the latest trailer showing off the content, as the game will launch on October 16, almost two years to the date since the collection originally launched.

The LEGO Harry Potter Collection Comes to Nintendo Switch 2

LEGO Harry Potter Collection takes players on a humorous and fantastical journey spanning all eight Harry Potter films. Along the way, players will uncover mysteries, master spells, brew potions, and confront Lord Voldemort in an epic battle between good and evil. The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the collection will be available for both physical and digital, with the Physical Edition including both games on one key card.

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4: This game draws from the first four films—Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire—allowing fans to experience Harry's first years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry through the charming and humorous lens of the LEGO brand.

This game draws from the first four films—Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire—allowing fans to experience Harry's first years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry through the charming and humorous lens of the LEGO brand. LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7: This game transports players through the final four films—Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2—to experience Harry's last years at Hogwarts and his ultimate showdown with Voldemort.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection also includes all previously released DLC packs, including a Character Pack featuring Godric Gryffindor, Harry (Yule Ball), Helga Hufflepuff, Lockhart (Straitjacket), Luna (Lion Head), Peeves, Hermione (Pink Dress), Ron Weasley (Ghoul), Rowena Ravenclaw and Salazar Slytherin, as well as a Spell Pack featuring Cantis, Densaugeo, Ducklifors, Melofors, and Tentaclifors.

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