Posted in: Atari, Games, SEGA, Tabletop | Tagged: Level 99, persona

Level 99 Games Persona 30th Anniversary Tarot Deck Collection

Level 99 Games has a special Persona item on the way, helping celebrate the Persona series' 30th Anniversary with a Tarot Deck Collection

Article Summary Level 99 Games and Atlus unveil the Persona 30th Anniversary Tarot Deck Collection, a premium set for fans and collectors.

The Persona tarot set includes decks inspired by Persona 3 Reload, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal.

Each Persona deck features foil-edged cards, reversible foiled tuck boxes, and a velvet room-themed display case.

Priced at $70, the Persona 30th Anniversary Tarot Deck Collection is on sale now and set to ship before late 2026.

Level 99 Games has teamed with Atlus for a special product as they are making a Persona 30th Anniversary Tarot Deck Collection. The deck will contain cards that harken to the three most recent entries in the franchise, featuring characters in a new light as they represent the many different standard tarot cards in their own beautifully reproduced way across three different boxes of cards. Truly a must-own item for fans of the game who also love to dabble in tarot, and just need to combine the two in any way possible. We have more info about it below from the team, as it's currently on sale for $70, set to ship sometime before the end of 2026.

Persona 30th Anniversary Tarot Deck Collection

The Persona 30th Anniversary Tarot Collection features three premium decks bringing to life the cards from Persona 3 Reload, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal. Each heavy-duty deck is edged with high-quality foil and sealed in a foiled tuckbox with two reversible designs. The three decks are delivered in a prestigious velvet and foil-lined case, embellished with the imagery of the velvet room, perfect for shelf display. Don't miss this incredible collector's item commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Persona series.

Contents

1 Display Box

3 Deck Boxes

75 Persona 3 Tarot Cards

77 Persona 4 Tarot Cards

24 Persona 5 Tarot Cards

"As a longtime fan of the Persona series myself, I'm thrilled to offer this beautiful collector's item that brings the iconic tarot designs of Persona to life for fans." said D. Brad Talton Jr. of Level 99 Games.

About the Persona Series

Since its inception in 1996, Persona has brought unique characters to life and immersed players in surreal dreamscapes through its cutting-edge gameplay. According to SEGA's 2025 Integrated Report, the Persona 5 series has sold more than 13 million units worldwide across its expansive universe, including the original game, Persona 5 Royal, and multiple spin-off titles.

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