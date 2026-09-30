Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Little Nightmares III, supermassive games

Little Nightmares III Has Officially Launched The Shores DLC

Little Nightmares III has a new DLC available as players can download The Shores as a standalone addition or as part of the Season Pass

Article Summary Little Nightmares III launches The Shores DLC, available now as a standalone purchase or through the Season Pass.

Low and Alone enter The Shores, a foggy waterfront of flooded streets, empty houses, docks, and deadly creatures.

The new Little Nightmares III DLC pits players against leeches and the Leech Monster stalking the murky coast.

Reaching the lighthouse means surviving sewers, rushing pipes, sharp propellers, and perilous underwater hazards.

Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games have released the latest DLC content for Little Nightmares III, as they take players to The Shores. As the name suggests, the content will take you to a new area that sits upon a murky waterfront, filled with smelly docks, shallow water, and foul creatures lurking about. You can check out mroe about it below as the DLC is available as a standalone purchase, or you can get it in the game's Season Pass along with all the other content that's been released.

Keep Low & Alone Afloat at The Shores

Low and Alone, reunited, traveled through the mirror. Without Dime, it's once again just the two of them. The filthy stones, the fishy smell, the damp wind, there is no doubt they have reached The Shores. The overwhelming fog is regularly pierced by the lighthouse beacon. From up there, they will find their way. Low's map says so. It must be true. Along their path, houses stand empty and streets are flooded.

The hungry sea reigns as master here. These are perfect conditions for leeches to thrive, especially under the looming presence of The Leech Monster, who seems to care for them. Anyone who strays too close is unlikely to escape. They prey on anything within their reach. The lighthouse is not far, but reaching it will require taking risks. Low and Alone must dive into the sewers, where water still rushes through open pipes. Cracking valves, sharp propellers, and submerged rooms stand in their way, demanding every second of breath and every ounce of strength.

About Little Nightmares III

You play as Low and Alone, best friends ever since they found each other in this lonely nightmare. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, they've become adept at sneaking through hidden passages, hoisting each other over massive obstacles, and watching each other's backs. Whether you're playing with a friend or an A.I. companion, you'll depend on each other's iconic items to create opportunities and to progress. The environment is full of clues and possibilities for imaginative children to exploit. Low's arrows can reach high targets, cut through ropes, or down flying enemies, and Alone's wrench is just the thing for crushing stunned enemies, smashing through barriers, or manipulating the workings of massive machines.

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