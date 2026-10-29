Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: cars, Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA6

Living Our GTA VI Dream With The eBay Most Wanted Collection

We got to drive all four cars in the eBay Most Wanted Collection before all of them are auctioned off on November 5 starting at $6 each.

Article Summary eBay’s Most Wanted Collection let us drive four standout cars ahead of a November 5 eBay Live charity auction.

The eBay auction lineup includes a Corvette C8, Dodge Viper, BMW 325i Convertible, and a 1975 Chevy Nova.

Hands-on stunt courses put each eBay auction car to the test, from speed runs and tight turns to precision parking.

Bids start at $6 on eBay Live, with 100% of proceeds from the Most Wanted Collection going to Susan G. Komen.

Sometimes when you do this job, you get to live out some awesome experiences that you'd never get to do in your normal life. With all the hype about Grand Theft Auto VI, a lot of people have been doing some awesome activations to essentially grab hold of what will be the greatest game drop of the year. One of the companies that decided to do something awesome was eBay, as the company brought us out to check out four awesome cars that we're guessing you'll probably see parody versions of in the game, as they launched the Most Wanted Collection.

The premise is that the company will auction cars for the first time on eBay Live, giving attendees a chance to snag one of four impressive vehicles. The four cars include a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8, a 2006 Dodge Viper, a 1992 BMW 325i Convertible, and our personal favorite, a 1975 Chevrolet Nova. The auction will take place on November 5 at 12 pm, co-hosted by actor and automotive enthusiast Sung Kang and automotive creator Hertrech "Hert" Eugene Jr. The auction will feature all four cars individually, with opening bids starting at just $6. Yes, $6, which is insane to start with, considering how much some of these go for. Once all auctions are complete, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

As part of the promotion for this, several other gaming and automotive journalists and I were brought out to Los Angeles to drive around in all four of these cars. We were picked up by a team of professional drivers who drove us around parts of the city, earning all kinds of head turns and shout-outs as we cruised to the special location. If I could have blasted Korn's "Got The Life" out the windows, I would have, just to recreate the images of the band driving around in expensive cars. Everyone involved was pretty excited for us to try out these rides in different ways, but we weren't sure what to expect until we hit the course.

Once we reached the location, we were treated to four different courses involving each car, where we would be shown by a driver, then given the keys to sit in the driver's seat ourselves and try the stunt on our own. The first one we jumped into was the Corvette C8, where we were given a bit of an endurance course to go around the pre-made track without hitting any of the orange cones while also making use of its speed and quick changes, ending in a parallel parking test. A hell of a ride as you're getting 500 horsepower from its V8. We then jumped into the BMW, complete with a built-in mobile phone in the floor, which was more of a test of how we handled quick turns. Admittedly, I wasn't great with a stick, so it did create a challenge for me to overcome, but I managed to come out of it okay. (Except for that one cone we dragged for a moment.)

The third up was a Chevy Nova, which we admittedly had the most fun with, as we were tested on navigating around barriers to grab a duffle bag and then reverse out to get back to where we started in a short time. This is the one I personally did best at, but the Nova was already a pretty awesome muscle car to navigate. If we had a choice, this would be the one we'd bid on. Finally, we jumped into the Dodge Viper, the widowmaker itself, complete with a V10 and a 6-speed manual, as we were tested on consecutive tight circles. Everyone was cautioned that you might get sick just from riding it during the test, but really, the experience was no different from being on a roller coaster. As far as speed goes, it really did put a lot of things into focus about my life, and I get how the car earned its reputation. But it was a hell of an experience I can't take back.

After the tests, we were all tasked with driving these cars ourselves in LA traffic to a new, undisclosed eBay location to drop them off for auction. I was more than happy to kick back and allow another person the experience, as I enjoyed the BMW on the way back. In the end, we got our own duffle bag with some goodies for completing the mission and for having fun together and with the cars. Being able to do this was a hell of an experience, as eBay gave me the chance to fulfill a GTA6 dream in real life, with no consequences other than killing a couple of cones. At the end, everyone was given scores on how they did, and while we didn't walk away with first place, being in the middle of the pack of awesome journalist drivers isn't too shabby.

We have a couple of quotes from the people involved with the auction below, and you can preview the cars on their website at the link above.

"For 30 years, eBay has helped automotive enthusiasts find their dream vehicles and the parts to make them their own," said Jesse Kiefer, Vice President and General Manager, eBay Live. "The eBay Most Wanted Collection brings that passion to life in a new way, showcasing what's possible through the eBay marketplace while giving fans a fun new way to discover and bid on these cars on eBay Live. It's an exciting next step in how we're bringing enthusiasts closer to the cars and communities they love."

"For me, cars have always been about more than just driving, they're about the friendships and community you build along the way," said Sung Kang. "eBay has been part of that journey for years, helping me find the right parts and connect with sellers who share that same passion. With the eBay Most Wanted Collection, we're giving fans the chance to own cars they've dreamed about, with eBay Live bringing everyone together to experience the auction in real time. And knowing that 100% of proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen, a cause close to my heart, makes it even more meaningful."

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