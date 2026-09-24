Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Lotería, Loteria Tarot, Tarot

Loteria Has Revealed a New Limited-Edition Tarot Deck

The classic game of Loteria is releasing it's own all-new limited-edition tarot deck, featuring artwork and designs from the game.

Article Summary Loteria has unveiled a limited-edition tarot deck that reimagines its classic Mexican card game symbols as Tarot.

Only 2,500 first edition Loteria Tarot sets will be printed, with no reprints once the $59 deck sells out.

Each Loteria Tarot box includes 90 illustrated cards, a 190-page guidebook, and a premium collector’s box.

The deck blends Mexican heritage, rare Loteria imagery, and traditional tarot symbolism for readers and collectors.

The publishers of the original Mexican card game Loteria have announced they're releasing a limited-edition tarot deck based on the title. As you can see from the images here, they have painstakingly used many of the images from the cards of the traditional game of chance and made them into their own deck of cards that can be used in whatever form of Tarot you see fit. They are currently available on the website for $59, but once they are out of stock, they are gone.

Loteria Creates Its Own Tarot Deck

A rare first edition Tarot deck where sacred symbolism meets Mexican heritage. Lotería Tarot reimagines classic Tarot through the bold, iconic imagery of Mexican Bingo—blending centuries-old archetypes with vibrant, hand-illustrated art. This is not just a deck. It's a cultural artifact, a storytelling tool, and a true collector's piece. Only 2,500 first edition sets have and will ever be printed. Each box contains:

90 full-size, hand-illustrated Tarot cards

190-page printed guidebook exploring meanings, history, and ritual

Premium collector's box, built to last

First edition production with enhanced weight, color, and finish

Every card carries deep symbolism, playful energy, and timeless design—made for readers, collectors, artists, and anyone drawn to beauty with meaning. This first edition was crafted with extra care in materials and detail. The cards feel substantial in your hands. The colors are rich and alive. The guidebook invites reflection, exploration, and daily ritual. Whether you use it for readings, display it as art, or gift it to someone special, Lotería Tarot is meant to be kept, revisited, and passed on. First edition. Limited quantity. No reprints.

Part of the family of games from Lotería Don Clemente (a Mexican family-owned business for generations), the limited-edition deck features beloved Lotería icons including El Corazón, La Luna, El Sol, and La Mano, alongside dozens of rare images that haven't appeared in Lotería decks in decades. An illustrated guide offers interpretations and prompts for each card, written by Gray, a New York Times bestselling author and game designer living in Mexico. He also created Lotería Bilingual Edition, currently at Walmart and other retailers through leading game distributor Asmodee North America.

The connection between the two traditions goes deeper than their imagery. Lotería and tarot both grew from centuries-old traditions of illustrated playing cards, using simple, powerful archetypes – the heart, moon, sun, hand and other familiar symbols – to explore chance, fate, character and the unknown.

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