Posted in: Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: Madden NFL 27, Madden NFL 27 Championship Series

Madden NFL 27 Championship Series Goes to Full Sail University

The Madden NFL 27 Championship Series will be taking all of their events to Florida as it will be broadcast live from Full Sail University.

Organizers for EA Sports Madden NFL 27 Championship Series (MCS) are taking the event to the Full Sail University campus, where they will broadcast multiple rounds of the series, as well as the final championship game in February 2027. Starting next month, MCS 27 will broadcast live from the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress, giving students at the campus a chance to learn their craft in a studio environment while the series gets a permanent home for the season, all the way to Madden Bowl 27. We have the full rundown from today's reveal below.

Full Sail To Broadcast The EA Sports Madden NFL 27 Championship Series

Building on the success of the past two seasons, Full Sail has become a premier destination for competitive gaming's most celebrated events, bringing together the world's best Madden players and passionate fans while showcasing Full Sail's students and alumni esports production talent pipeline. Students within Full Sail's entertainment and media degree programs will once again participate in live event production, broadcast operations, and content creation. And one hundred Full Sail graduates will be hired into key production roles this season, supporting the Madden Championship Series.

For the first time, talent from within the Full Sail University Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting will be hired to join EA's on-air talent at the live main broadcast desk for the duration of the season. Additional Sportscasting students will again participate in shout casting the B-Stream live broadcasts. EA will also continue its support of Full Sail students through scholarship contributions and expanded experiential learning opportunities.

With a revamped format, this year's MCS introduces a 'two-track' qualification path, combining a new elite eight-player MCS Pro League with a series of Open Qualifiers that make earning a place at the Madden Bowl more accessible than ever. The full MCS 27 calendar includes:

Pro League: Qualifier 22 August – 7 September 2026

Pro League: 15 September – 16 December 2026

Open Qualifier #1: 19 September – 6 October 2026

Open Qualifier #2: 10 October – 11 November 2026

Open Qualifier #3: 21 November – 15 December 2026

Last Chance Qualifier: 19 December 2026 – 10 January 2027

Madden Bowl: 9 –11 February 2027

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