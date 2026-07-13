Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Ghost Blitz, Maestro Media

Maestro Media Will Release Ghost Blitz in North America

In a new partnership deal, the tabletop game Ghost Blitz will be making its way to North America, to be published by Maestro Media.

Article Summary Maestro Media will release Ghost Blitz in North America in January 2027 through a new partnership with Zoch Verlag.

Ghost Blitz, designed by Jacques Zeimet, is a fast-paced tabletop game that became a major hit across Europe.

Players race to grab the right object by matching correct colors or spotting what item and color are missing.

Maestro Media calls Ghost Blitz a modern classic, blending quick thinking, sharp observation, and family-friendly fun.

Maestro Media has announced that they will release the game Ghost Blitz in North America after it was a mega success in Europe. The tabletop title was originally designed by Jacques Zeimet, and while being hallmarked as a popular game, it has primarily seen success in Europe and has not branched out much. That will change with this new partnership, as they will bring the game to audiences across the pond in a wacky race to identify items and determine which to grab first. We have more details below as the game will be launched in January 2027.

Move Quickly In This Ghost Blitz!

Designed as an easy-to-learn but endlessly replayable experience, Ghost Blitz has become a staple of family game nights, classrooms, and board game collections worldwide thanks to its unique blend of observation, speed, and pure table-wide excitement. During each game round, players race to identify the correct object among five wooden items placed on the table: a ghost, a book, a chair, a bottle, and a mouse. Each card reveals a combination of objects and colors, challenging players to quickly determine which item should be grabbed first. The fastest player earns the card — but a single mistake can cost valuable points.

React At Lightning Speed: Each card presents a visual puzzle players must solve instantly. If an object appears in its correct color, players must grab it fast!

Each card presents a visual puzzle players must solve instantly. If an object appears in its correct color, players must grab it fast! Think Quickly Under Pressure: If no object is shown in its correct color, players must determine which object and color are completely missing from the card before anyone else can react.

If no object is shown in its correct color, players must determine which object and color are completely missing from the card before anyone else can react. Outplay Your Opponents: Correct grabs earn cards and points, while mistakes force players to give up cards they have already won. The player with the most cards at the end of the game wins.

"Ghost Blitz is one of those rare games where instinct beats strategy, and everyone at the table has a real shot, whether they're eight or eighty," said Javon Frazier, CEO of Maestro Media. "It has earned its place as a modern classic over fifteen years, and we're proud to partner with Zoch Verlag to put it in front of a whole new generation of North American players."

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