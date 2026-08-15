Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hangar 13, Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country Launches Man of Honor Expansion

Mafia: The Old Country has been given a new expansion called Man of Honor, alongside some new additions to the Mafia franchise.

Article Summary Mafia: The Old Country gets the Man of Honor expansion, sending Enzo back to Sicily for a new 1905 story arc.

Man of Honor adds new weapons, locations, and Free Ride Challenges with races, combat, stealth, and fresh rewards.

Mafia: The Omertà Collection bundles all four Mafia games, with Man of Honor included and a $49.99 launch price.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is now optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with 60 FPS, higher resolution, and faster loads.

2K Games and Hangar 13 have released a couple of new additions to the Mafia franchise, starting with Mafia: The Old Country getting the new Man of Honor expansion. Man of Honor takes players to Sicily for an entirely new story, branching off the main arc and the family tree at the same time, as you're tasked with taking care of a few necessities during a part of Enzo's life. What's more, the team has launched The Omertà Collection, a chance for players to own multiple games in the franchise and play across all four eras. We have details on both of them below as they've both been launched.

Mafia: The Old Country Returns to Sicily with Man of Honor

Set in Sicily during the winter of 1905, Enzo Favara has proven himself a reliable soldier of the Torrisi crime family in the months since his initiation. Now, the Don entrusts him and Cesare with a delicate assignment of assisting Ennio Salieri. At Salieri's side, Enzo is drawn deeper into the volatile underworld of the Valle Dorata, where loyalty is tested, debts are settled, and every move carries weight. These chapters explore a previously unseen period during Enzo's early days as a soldato, and Man of Honor owners have the option to jump directly to the new narrative content if they have played far enough in the storyline, or experience it as a seamless part of the main campaign.

The Man of Honor expansion features fresh environments, weapons, and new content for Free Ride mode in which players can take on Challenges and Jobs given by Salieri himself, including races, combat, and stealth encounters. With the Dinari players earn from story missions and Free Ride Challenges, they can purchase newly added outfits, vehicles, and horses, alongside powerful weapons and Charms.

Mafia: The Omertà Collection

Also available today, the Omertà Collection allows players to experience four distinct eras of organized crime by bringing all four together in in one prestigious bundle to experience this beloved series. Mafia: The Omertà Collection includes:

Mafia: The Old Country Definitive Edition, including the Man of Honor expansion and Deluxe Edition content

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia II: Definitive Edition, including all DLC

Mafia III: Definitive Edition, including all DLC

To celebrate the launch of Mafia: The Omertà Collection, a special introductory price of $49.99 for a limited time and special discounts for players who have more than one game, including:

Steam

Players who own one or more games from the Omertà Collection on Steam will automatically be granted the best available price using Steam's Complete Your Collection pricing.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Players who own Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and/or Mafia III: Definitive Edition are entitled to a discount for that same platform on Mafia: The Omertà Collection. Players who own Mafia: The Old Country receive an even bigger discount for that same platform.

Mafia: Definitive Edition Optimized for Consoles

As an added bonus for players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Mafia: Definitive Edition has been optimized for the platforms and features improved visual performance and technical improvements, including support for 60-FPS gameplay, increased resolution, reduced load times, and additional bug fixes.

Players who own Mafia: Definitive Edition on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One (digital only), will receive a digital version on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S for free.

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