Posted in: Board Games, Games, Portal Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Mage Knight, Vlaada Chvatil

Mage Knight Ultimate Edition Has Been Given a Reprint

Portal Games has decided to give Mage Knight Ultimate Edition another reprint, as you can get this version of the game while supplies last.

Article Summary Portal Games has reprinted Mage Knight Ultimate Edition, giving fans another chance to buy the all-in-one box.

Mage Knight Ultimate Edition includes the base game, three expansions, painted heroes, and a total of 26 scenarios.

The strategy board game blends deck-building, exploration, combat, army recruitment, and RPG-style progression.

Mage Knight supports solo, co-op, competitive, and team play with modular boards, day-night rounds, and added variants.

Portal Games has decided to give Mage Knight another reprint, as players can get their hands on the Ultimate Edition while supplies last. This is basically the all-in-one package for this most recent edition of the advanced strategy game series by Vlaada Chvatil, as this one comes with the base game, three expansions, and painted Hero miniatures, to make you feel like you're having the best possible experience with the title. We have the full details below as it's being sold for roughly $112.

Mage Knight Ultimate Edition Gets a New Reprint

Mage Knight is a strategy game combining RPG elements with traditional board game mechanics. Take on the role of one of seven powerful Knights and embark on a journey through the world of Mage Knight. Build your army, fill your deck with powerful spells and actions, explore Mines and Dungeons, and storm Cities and Strongholds. This edition includes the core game with 11 scenarios and three expansions introducing new rules, units, terrain tiles, enemies, and two-color Action cards, as well as 15 new scenarios. All Hero figures are painted.

Heroes: Choose from 7 painted Knight figures. Each one comes with its own deck of Basic Action cards and Skill tokens, which you'll earn as you play.

Choose from 7 painted Knight figures. Each one comes with its own deck of Basic Action cards and Skill tokens, which you'll earn as you play. Day or Night: Rounds are played as alternating days and nights. The time of day affects the effectiveness of mana and changes the rules for moving around the map.

Rounds are played as alternating days and nights. The time of day affects the effectiveness of mana and changes the rules for moving around the map. Units: Recruit Regular and Elite units and command them during the game.

Recruit Regular and Elite units and command them during the game. Exploring the Area: Explore the map, discovering new terrain tiles. Battle enemies, storm Strongholds and Cities, and explore Dungeons, Monster Hatchery, and the Tomb.

Explore the map, discovering new terrain tiles. Battle enemies, storm Strongholds and Cities, and explore Dungeons, Monster Hatchery, and the Tomb. Negotiations: Negotiate with the inhabitants of Cities, Villages, and Monasteries to recruit new units, learn valuable skills and spells, and heal wounds.

Negotiate with the inhabitants of Cities, Villages, and Monasteries to recruit new units, learn valuable skills and spells, and heal wounds. Fight: Perform a ranged, siege, or melee attack to deal damage to enemies assigned to a location or other players.

Perform a ranged, siege, or melee attack to deal damage to enemies assigned to a location or other players. As Many as 26 Scenarios: Thanks to them, you can play Mage Knight cooperatively, compete with other players, play in a team, or solo.

Thanks to them, you can play Mage Knight cooperatively, compete with other players, play in a team, or solo. Modular Board and Variants: The game adapts to the number of players thanks to a modular playing area and additional variants that modify the length and difficulty of the game.

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