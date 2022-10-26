Magic: The Gathering: All Hallow's Eve Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of All Hallow's Eve, a card from Legends, an older expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! Just in time for Halloween 2022, this card is one of the coolest cards to come out of the Legends expansion from 1994. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, October 26th, to place a bid on this spooky and timely Magic trading card.

All Hallow's Eve was illustrated by the late, great Christopher Rush, an artist for Magic who also illustrated the iconic Black Lotus, the most expensive card in the game (save for any unique printings of cards). Because Legends was printed at a time prior to Wizards of the Coast's policies about real-world and literary references (such as Headless Horseman or Frankenstein's Monster, as well as the flavor text on many different cards), All Hallow's Eve, an explicit reference to the real-world holiday of Halloween, was given the green light to see print as well. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering All Hallow's Eve Legends Edition BGS Trading Card Game NM-MT+ 8.5 (Wizards of the Coast, 1994). Legends was the third expansion set for Magic: The Gathering and was the first to bring some cards that took more than two colors to play. BGS awarded the following subgrades: centering 8.5, edges 9, corners 8, and surface 9.5. BGS has certified 36 copies earning a NM/MT+ 8.5 grade and 223 copies graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this creepy, well-timed Magic: The Gathering card auction, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, October 26th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!