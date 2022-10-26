Magic: The Gathering: Alpha Forcefield Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a remarkably rare copy of Forcefield, a card from Limited Edition Alpha, the first core set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! as a rare from Alpha, this card is exceedingly sought-after with only 1100 copies existing. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, October 26th, to place a bid on this absolute gem of a Magic trading card.

Forcefield, a card illustrated by the incomparable Dan Frazier, is a neat card because its art is part of a bigger art piece that also includes Mox Jet, another card from Alpha and a part of the iconic and mighty Power 9, a set of nine cards from the first three sets that were so strong in the game that they haven't been printed since in a tournament-legal form. But, despite not being part of the Power 9, Forcefield is a very, very formidable card in its own right. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Forcefield Limited Edition (Alpha) CGC Trading Card Game VG/Ex 4 (Wizards of the Coast, 1993) Rare. Only 1100 of each rare card were printed in this groundbreaking edition, making each copy that comes along an event of note. The artwork for this card was done by Dan Frazier. Please note: CGC gave this card a Green Label and noted that this card is inked. CGC has awarded the following subgrades: centering (8.5), surface (6), corners (3.5), and edge (4). CGC has certified 1 copy earning a VG/Ex 4 grade and 12 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this scarce and valuable Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, October 26th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!