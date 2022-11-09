Magic: The Gathering: Alpha Llanowar Elves On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Llanowar Elves, a card from Limited Edition Alpha, the first-ever set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! All in all, despite Llanowar Elves being reprinted many times over the years, this particular copy is extremely well preserved and will fetch a very high price at auction. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, November 9th, to place a bid on this extremely iconic Magic trading card.

According to Scryfall.com's entries on Llanowar Elves, the card has been printed a grand total of 50 times (note that this does likely include digital printings on Magic Arena and Magic Online). However, because this card is within the first set of the entire history of the game, it will surely be sought after by collectors, so you ought not miss out on at least attempting to bid on this card. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Llanowar Elves Limited Edition (Alpha) CGC Trading Card Game NM/Mint+ 8.5 (Wizards of the Coast, 1993) Common. Featured in this lot is an Alpha Edition Common card; Llanowar Elves! Llanowar Elves reads: "Tap to add 1 green mana to your mana pool. This tap can be played as an interrupt." The artwork was done by Anson Maddocks. CGC has certified 8 copies earning a NM/Mint+ 8.5 grade and 13 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this iconic and valuable Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, November 9th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!