Magic: The Gathering: Ancestral Recall Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put an exceedingly rare copy of Ancestral Recall, a card from the Unlimited Edition core set of Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This card is one of the finest examples of showcasing when the design for a card is pushed way too far, as this card is one part of the infamous "Power 9" subset of remarkably powerful Magic cards. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, October 12th, to place a bid on this highly sought-after and powerful Magic trading card.

Ancestral Recall is the strongest card in a cycle of five "three-matters" cards that only cost 1 mana. This cycle also includes Healing Salve, Dark Ritual, Lightning Bolt, and Giant Growth, all of which Ancestral Recall towers high above in terms of power level. Conversely, it is also a member of the Power 9, a set of nine cards that are so powerful that they'll probably never see print again, likely because of their inclusion in Wizards of the Coast's Reserved List, which notes cards that may not ever be reprinted again in tournament legal forms. That list includes the iconic Black Lotus, and if this card is part of that subset, you know it's good! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Ancestral Recall Unlimited Edition CGC Trading Card Game Ex/NM+ 6.5 (Wizards of the Coast, 1993) Rare. A little short on cards? We've got you covered! Ancestral Recall allows the player to either draw 3 cards or force his/her opponent to draw 3. This card is part of the fabled Power Nine cards. The sub-grades are centering (9), surface (6.5), corners (6.5), and edges (6.5). The artwork is done by Mark Poole. CGC has certified 2 copies earning Ex/NM+ 6.5 grade and 8 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this awesome Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, October 12th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!