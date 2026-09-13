Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering Arena

Magic: The Gathering Arena Announces New Format Changes

Magic: The Gathering Arena has announced the first significant format changes to arrive since 2024, including the planned removal of Alchemy.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering Arena will sunset Alchemy, with rebalancing on September 22 and full removal set for February 2, 2027.

Wizards says Alchemy’s original goals have faded as MTG Arena now offers more sets, more formats, and stronger support.

Pauper is getting more Magic: The Gathering Arena attention through recurring events, updated bans, and bigger prizes.

Historic remains MTG Arena’s most curated nonrotating format, with pre-bans used to keep more decks viable.

Wizards of the Coast released a new blog over the weekend, detailing the new format changes coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena starting this month. These will be the first significant changes made to the game since 2024, as they will do away with Alchemy, update the banned card lists, and bring the game up to speed so it's good to go for 2027. The first piece will take place on September 22 with a rebalancing and a reprint of the original artwork. This will be followed by the Alchemy: Reality Fracture launch, which will happen with a massive preconstructed deck event on October 13. Finally, the Alchemy format will be totally removed on February 2, 2027, alongside the Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Prerelease events. We have more details from the blog for you below.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Reveals Format Changes Coming This Fall

Saying Goodbye To Alchemy

To understand this decision, we need to go back to 2021 when we were designing Alchemy for MTG Arena. The Alchemy format was created to help solve the following problems MTG Arena was facing at that time:

Non-Standard Content Needed a Home : In 2021, we were looking ahead at a schedule that included several sets that wouldn't be legal in Standard that we still wanted to bring to MTG Arena, similar to how we added The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth to the game. We had Historic as a home for these cards, but the power level of that format meant only the strongest of those cards would see play. Brawl was not as popular as it is today, so we wanted to create a format that was a good fit for these cards that weren't legal in Standard but weren't up to Historic's power level.

: In 2021, we were looking ahead at a schedule that included several sets that wouldn't be legal in Standard that we still wanted to bring to MTG Arena, similar to how we added to the game. We had Historic as a home for these cards, but the power level of that format meant only the strongest of those cards would see play. Brawl was not as popular as it is today, so we wanted to create a format that was a good fit for these cards that weren't legal in Standard but weren't up to Historic's power level. Desire for Additional Card Content : In 2021, players asked us to release more cards on MTG Arena . This was during a time when we only had four or so releases per year. Internally, we also wanted more content, and an additional 30-card, digital-only release alongside each Magic Multiverse set fit our schedule perfectly. These cards could also be used in a limited-time, Limited format following the main set's release. For example, cards from Alchemy: New Capenna could be drafted as part of Streets of New Capenna .

: In 2021, players asked us to release more cards on . This was during a time when we only had four or so releases per year. Internally, we also wanted more content, and an additional 30-card, digital-only release alongside each Multiverse set fit our schedule perfectly. These cards could also be used in a limited-time, Limited format following the main set's release. For example, cards from could be drafted as part of . Constructed Formats Change Slowly: Metagames evolve quickly in the digital space, so we wanted to experiment with a format that could match that speed. This meant regularly rebalancing cards, a different banned card list, and a shorter rotation interval of two years.

After five more years of development, the issues Alchemy was created to address are simply not as much of a factor anymore. MTG Arena has various nonrotating formats for cards outside of Standard. We release more sets per year than in 2021, and our growing number of formats offers significant variety for Constructed players. With these problems no longer pressing, Alchemy's role has become less clear. So, we want to focus our attention on delivering new sets and our growing formats like Brawl.

Pauper

You might be surprised to see Pauper being discussed at all in this MTG Arena update, but the format has always had its place on MTG Arena. We feature Historic Pauper through Midweek Magic events on a regular cadence, but we recently gave the format a bit more attention by updating its banned card list based on play data and community feedback. While we are nowhere close to having parity with tabletop Pauper, we are excited about the response to Pauper events on MTG Arena. We want to showcase the format more, so we have recently started scheduling week-long Constructed events with considerable prizing to offer players a chance to compete for stakes. This is a good example of where you will see Pauper on MTG Arena over the next year. We're focusing on limited-time events as the format's audience has not yet grown to the size needed to support a permanent queue.

Historic

With the release of Timeless, Historic's purpose on MTG Arena shifted from being the place you can play any card on MTG Arena to the format where nearly any deck is viable. Historic remains by far the most diverse format on MTG Arena, often with no deck making up more than two to three percent of the metagame. From our player data, we see a big difference from the decks in ranks below Platinum to those played at Mythic. As a nonrotating format, we take care to maintain each deck's viability in the metagame by pre-banning powerful cards as they come to the game from newer set releases. In this way, Historic is also MTG Arena's most curated format.

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