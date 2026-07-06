Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Global Fund for Women, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Celebrates Women In Latest Secret Lair Drop

Secret Lair x Global Fund for Women: Their Magic is Limitless celebrates women — 50% of proceeds will be donated to Global Fund for Women. The drop runs July 20–Aug 3.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveils Secret Lair x Global Fund for Women, a philanthropy drop celebrating women across the Multiverse.

50% of the Secret Lair product price will support Global Fund for Women and its global gender justice initiatives.

The seven-card Magic: The Gathering drop includes Sol Ring, Dark Ritual, Cultivate, Lathril, and Finale of Devastation.

Secret Lair x Global Fund for Women goes on sale July 20 at 9 AM PT and runs through August 3 at 11:59 PM PT.

Wizards of the Coast dropped new details for the next Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering, as they celebrate women with a Global Fund for Women team-up. Seven new cards have been created as part of a philanthropy drop, with all funds going to the organization, as they have created some unique designs for familiar cards to the TCG. 50% of the product price will be donated to the GFW, which supports gender justice organizations around the world. We have more details and a look at all seven cards below, as the drop will kick off on July 20 at 9 AM PT through August 3 at 11:59 AM PT.

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New "Their Magic is Limitless" Secret Lair Drop

The drop celebrates women, their relationships, their power, and the many ways they support, teach, protect, and champion one another across generations, communities, and worlds. Inspired by Global Fund for Women's work supporting gender justice organizations around the world, Secret Lair x Global Fund for Women: Their Magic is Limitless centers the kind of connection that turns individual power into collective change. Global Fund for Women resources grassroots leaders and feminist movements working in their own communities, and this drop carries that spirit into Magic through mentorship, family, collaboration, love, legacy, and women standing together across the Multiverse.

1x Lathril, Blade of the Elves

1x Path of Ancestry

1x Cultivate

1x Sol Ring

1x Finale of Devastation

1x Coat of Arms

1x Dark Ritual

"Their Magic is Limitless celebrates the women of Magic, both on the cards and behind the drop," said Lindsey Bartell, Senior Director of Secret Lair. "From the characters to the artists to the creative team, every part of it is rooted in connection, mentorship, and the many ways women uplift each other. We're proud to support Global Fund for Women with a drop shaped by the same spirit it celebrates: women creating, leading, mentoring, and championing one another."

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