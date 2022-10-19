Magic: The Gathering Chains Of Mephistopheles Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Chains of Mephistopheles, a card from Legends, an older expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This card has the honor and esteem of being one of the most complex and confusing cards in the game and yet is extremely powerful. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, October 19th, to place a bid on this exceptionally sought-after Magic trading card.

The flowchaart for explaining Chains of Mephistopheles elaborates the ideas behind the card quite well despite this card being so complex that judges often are known to really hate this card.

Are you about to draw a card? If yes, go to step 2. If no, this card's ability doesn't trigger. Is this the draw step? If yes, go to step 3. If no, go to step 4. Is this the first card you're drawing during this step? If yes, this card's ability doesn't trigger. If no, go to step 4. Do you already have at least one card in your hand? If yes, discard a card and proceed to draw your card. If not, go to step 5. Mill a card, and do not draw the card you were going to draw.

As a flowchart, it simplifies the effect, but most Magic players are unlikely to know the card's intricacies without seeing the card in front of them. Therefore, it is likely that you can see why judges don't like Chains of Mephistopheles. Furthermore, as to the card itself, the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website says this about this graded copy of the card:

Magic: The Gathering Chains of Mephistopheles Legends CGC Trading Card Game Near Mint 7 (Wizards of the Coast, 1994) Rare. Legends was the third expansion set for Magic: The Gathering and was the first to bring some cards that took more than two colors to play. Offered here is a card from this very legendary set, Chains of Mephistopheles. The card is marked as an enchantment and is rare. The card has been graded by CGC with the following sub-grades: centering (9.5), surface (6.5), corners (8), and edges (7). The artwork is done by Heather Hudson. CGC has certified 1 copies earning Near Mint 7 grade and 39 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this awesome Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, October 19th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!