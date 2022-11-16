Magic: The Gathering: Dragonskull Summit Test Print At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a remarkably rare test print copy of Dragonskull Summit, a card from Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This card in this particular printing is exceedingly scarce – CGC has only certified this very one! Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, November 16th, to place a bid on this astonishingly rare Magic trading card.

This copy of Dragonskull Summit is not a card you'd find anywhere on Scryfall. Instead, this absolute rarity of a trading card was used in test prints to experiment with Magic 2015's authenticity stamps. The set symbol on this card is foil, as a result. Furthermore, according to this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Dragonskull Summit Test Print (M15 Part 7) CGC Trading Card Game Mint 9 (Wizards of the Coast, 2014) M Holo Stamp (Red). On July 28, 2014, the Magic 2015 Set, more commonly known as M15, was released by Wizards of the Coast. But before printing the official set, Wizards printed approximately 500 Test Prints. The purpose of these cards was to test the M15-style borders and anti counterfeiting measures. The cards used were from various sets, including M13, Conflux, New Phyrexia, and Scars of Mirrodin, to name a few. One of those cards, Dragonskull Summit, is featured here. Please note the card is numbered 222/249, and there's a M Holo Stamp (red) where the Set symbols should be. CGC has certified only 1 copy of this card.

If you wish to place a bid on this amazing test print Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, November 16th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!