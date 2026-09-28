Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Ricardo Cavolo, Secret Lair
Magic: The Gathering Drops Secret Lair Odds and Ends Commander Deck
Magic: The Gathering has dropped a new addition to Secret Lair, as players can get their hands on the Odds and Ends Commander Deck
Article Summary
- Magic: The Gathering adds Secret Lair Commander Deck: Odds and Ends, a ready-to-play 100-card deck led by Yennett.
- Odds and Ends focuses on odd mana values, top-deck manipulation, and 12 new foil cards with art by Ricardo Cavolo.
- The release also includes The Oddlands, five Secret Lair basic land drops with Cavolo-themed Plains, Islands, Swamps, Mountains, and Forests.
- Magic: The Gathering prices Odds and Ends at $149.99, while The Oddlands lands start at $29.99 with a buy-three deal.
Wizards of the Coast dropped a new Magic: The Gathering release for Secret Lair in the form of the Commander Deck: Odds and Ends. This is a ready-to-play Commander Deck featuring artwork by Spanish artist Ricardo Cavolo, bringing his unique art style to the game in a special one-off presentation. The deck is being launched alongside The Oddlands, a new Chaos Vault release that showcases Cavolo's imaginative take on the game's five basic lands. We have the finer details and prices below, as orders will happen until Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 8:59 a.m. PT.
Commander Deck: Odds and Ends Hits Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair
Led by Yennett, Cryptic Sovereign, Secret Lair Commander Deck: Odds and Ends is built around odd mana values, top-of-library manipulation, and a wonderfully strange mix of spells that reward players for setting up the perfect reveal. The 100-card deck includes 12 foil cards featuring new artwork by Cavolo, 76 non-foil reprints, 10 non-foil double-sided tokens, a deck box, a display commander, and 12 foil borderless basic lands.
Launching at the same time, The Oddlands brings Cavolo's vision for Magic's basic lands to the Chaos Vault. Available in five versions, one for each basic land type, The Oddlands reimagines Plains, Islands, Swamps, Mountains, and Forests as eccentric expressions of raw, elemental magic. Each version contains 10 copies of its respective basic land. The Plains, Islands, and Swamps included in Secret Lair Commander Deck: Odds and Ends are the same lands featured in their respective The Oddlands releases.
As part of the Chaos Vault release, customers who add three copies of The Oddlands to their cart will receive the lowest-priced one for free. The discount will be applied automatically at checkout while supplies last, and no promo code is required.
Secret Lair Commander Deck: Odds and Ends
Price: $149.99 USD
- 1x Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck
- 12x Foil cards featuring new artwork from Ricardo Cavolo
- 4x Foil borderless basic Plains
- 4x Foil borderless basic Islands
- 4x Foil borderless basic Swamps
- 76x Non-Foil reprints
- 10x Non-Foil double-sided tokens
- 1x Yennett, Cryptic Sovereign display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)
- 1x Deck box
The Oddlands
Contents:
- 10x Basic lands
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD