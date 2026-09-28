Magic: The Gathering Drops Secret Lair Odds and Ends Commander Deck

Led by Yennett, Cryptic Sovereign, Secret Lair Commander Deck: Odds and Ends is built around odd mana values, top-of-library manipulation, and a wonderfully strange mix of spells that reward players for setting up the perfect reveal. The 100-card deck includes 12 foil cards featuring new artwork by Cavolo, 76 non-foil reprints, 10 non-foil double-sided tokens, a deck box, a display commander, and 12 foil borderless basic lands.

Launching at the same time, The Oddlands brings Cavolo's vision for Magic's basic lands to the Chaos Vault. Available in five versions, one for each basic land type, The Oddlands reimagines Plains, Islands, Swamps, Mountains, and Forests as eccentric expressions of raw, elemental magic. Each version contains 10 copies of its respective basic land. The Plains, Islands, and Swamps included in Secret Lair Commander Deck: Odds and Ends are the same lands featured in their respective The Oddlands releases.

As part of the Chaos Vault release, customers who add three copies of The Oddlands to their cart will receive the lowest-priced one for free. The discount will be applied automatically at checkout while supplies last, and no promo code is required.

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Odds and Ends