Magic: The Gathering: Gauntlet Of Might Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Gauntlet of Might, a card from the Unlimited Edition core set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This card is one of the strongest mana doublers in the entire game of Magic, and this card specifically is on the Reserved List, meaning it will never be reprinted again! Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, October 12th, to place a bid on this amazing and mighty Magic trading card.

Gauntlet of Might is a card that not only effectively doubles all red mana output but a card that also acts as an anthem-style effect for all red creatures. And, it does all of this for a measly 4 mana! Cards have often been printed that act similarly to this one, with Gauntlet of Power likely being the closest analog to it, but due to the low mana value of Gauntlet of Might none have come quite as close to being as strong as this one is. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Gauntlet of Might Unlimited Edition BGS Trading Card Game EX-MT 6 (Wizards of the Coast, 1993) Rare. The card offered here is a continuous artifact, Gauntlet of Might! Playing this card gives all-red creatures a +1/+1 gain, with all Mountains providing extra red mana when tapped. The card is from the Unlimited Edition, meaning the print run was 16,000 copies, including this. That's what we call rare! BGS awarded the following sub-grades: centering (9), edges (6), corners (5.5), and surface (6). The artwork is done by Christopher Rush. BGS has certified 10 copies earning EX-MT 6 grade and 127 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this awesome Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, October 12th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!