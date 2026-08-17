Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: j. r. r. tolkien, Secret Lair, the hobbit

Magic: The Gathering Launches Five Secret Lair Drops For The Hobbit

Magic: The Gathering goes all-in for The Hobbit in Secret Lair, with five new drops for you to choose from for a limited time.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering launches five Secret Lair x The Hobbit drops, available now in limited quantities.

Four Hobbit Secret Lair sets come in foil and non-foil, while He Who Walks Unseen is a special edition.

The drops spotlight Bilbo, Hobbit meals, Smaug’s treasure, and darker fantasy art across themed card sets.

Spend $199 on Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair and get a Heart of the Mountain Arcane Signet promo.

Wizards of the Coast showed off five different Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops, all tied to The Hobbit, which are available today. As you can see here, they have offered up a variety of options for those looking to either collect or have something extra in their deck to pop players in the middle of a game. Many of which come with amazing art you're just not going to find in the upcoming set.

The sets have officially gone up for sale today for you to select one or all of them, with foil and non-foil versions available. What's more, for every $199 spent, those orders will also come with a promo Arcane Signet as "Heart of the Mountain," which you can see here, featuring the gemstone found deep beneath the Lonely Mountain. We have mroe details from the team below, along with a look at every set below.

Magic: The Gathering Gives The Hobbit Five Secret Lair Drops

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: He Who Walks Unseen follows Bilbo Baggins through moments where a Hobbit can vanish from view and still find himself exactly where the trouble is. Available exclusively in the Out of Sight edition, this drop uses a brand-new foil treatment created to emphasize Bilbo's outline in each scene, whether anyone can see him or not.

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Second Breakfast and Beyond celebrates one of the great Hobbit traditions: knowing when it is time to eat. Featuring seven food tokens inspired by the seven meals Hobbits enjoy throughout the day, this drop brings breakfast, Second Breakfast, Elevenses, and the rest of the day's essentials to Magic.

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Over the Edge of the Wild follows Bilbo beyond the comforts of The Shire and into the stranger turns of the road ahead. Inspired by mid-century stop-motion television specials, this drop imagines key moments from The Hobbit with a playful, handmade sensibility suited for Trolls, spiders, forests, and other reasons to reconsider leaving home.

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Smaug's Spoils asks what might happen if a few Magic artifacts found their way into Smaug's hoard. This drop gathers familiar artifacts among the Dragon's treasure, where gold, gems, and a well-placed Sol Ring all seem like exactly the sort of thing Smaug would prefer no one touch.

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Desolation brings classic moments from The Hobbit through a darker, metal-inspired lens. Stark, intense, and built around fire, ruin, and confrontation, this drop explores the story's most brutal edges with art that feels as heavy as the road to the Lonely Mountain.

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: He Who Walks Unseen will be available exclusively in the Out of Sight edition for $59.99, while all other Secret Lair x The Hobbit drops will be available in Foil ($39.99) and Non-Foil ($29.99) while supplies last.

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: He Who Walks Unseen: 1x Arcane Heist, 1x Contentious Plan, 1x Curiosity, 1x Solve the Equation, 1x Windfall

1x Arcane Heist, 1x Contentious Plan, 1x Curiosity, 1x Solve the Equation, 1x Windfall Secret Lair x The Hobbi t: Second Breakfast and Beyond: ○ 7x Food Token

○ 7x Food Token Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Over the Edge of the Wild: ○ 1x Cloudshift, 1x Tocasia's Welcome as "Quite a Merry Gathering", 1x Stony Silence, 1x Imp's Mischief, 1x Seize the Spoils

○ 1x Cloudshift, 1x Tocasia's Welcome as "Quite a Merry Gathering", 1x Stony Silence, 1x Imp's Mischief, 1x Seize the Spoils Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Smaug's Spoils: ○ 1x Fellwar Stone as "Erebor Heirloom", 1x Lightning Greaves, 1x Liquimetal Torque, 1x Sol Ring, 1x Thought Vessel

○ 1x Fellwar Stone as "Erebor Heirloom", 1x Lightning Greaves, 1x Liquimetal Torque, 1x Sol Ring, 1x Thought Vessel Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Desolation: ○ 1x Defile, 1x Diabolic Intent, 1x Dread Return, 1x Mirkwood Bats, 1x Read the Bones

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