Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MagicCon Atlanta, Nauctis: The Sunken Realm

Magic: The Gathering Makes a Few Announcements at MagicCon: Atlanta

Wizards of the Coast has made a few announcements on the first day of MagicCon: Atlanta, giving Magic: The Gathering fans some cool news.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering revealed new details for Nauctis: The Sunken Realm, an undersea set launching February 5, 2027.

Nauctis introduces a new Magic: The Gathering story arc with aquatic factions, sea gods, and two kingdoms at war.

Wizards of the Coast says Magic: The Gathering has raised $10 million for Seattle Children’s via CMN and Extra Life.

MagicCon expansion continues in 2027 with four events planned worldwide in Detroit, Tokyo, Las Vegas, and Amsterdam.

Wizards of the Coast has kicked off MagicCon: Atlanta with a few bits of news, as Magic: The Gathering players got details about the next official expansion set. First off, the team unveiled new details about Nauctis: The Sunken Realm, showing off many of the cards and some early details for the February 2027 set. Meanwhile, they revealed that they have raised more than $10 million for charity in partnership with Extra Life, as well as some new partnership updates for upcoming projects. We have some of the details released below as we're keeping an eye on the weekend.

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm is Coming to Magic: The Gathering Next Year

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm introduces players to Nauctis, Magic: The Gathering's take on an undersea plane. The set features merfolk, seals, homarids, and other aquatic creatures, along with deities who rule over the currents. As tensions bubble between two warring kingdoms, a group of unlikely heroes must rise to the occasion – or their home will be swallowed up by the seas. Adventures await under the water, and players will come face-to-face with fearsome creatures that dwell far, far from the surface. Nauctis: The Sunken Realm kicks off a brand-new multi-year story arc for Magic: The Gathering and releases February 5, 2027.

WotC Raises $10M For CMN and Extra Life

Wizards of the Coast is proud to announce that it has raised $10 million for Seattle Children's in partnership with Children's Miracle Network (CMN) and Extra Life. This incredible accomplishment is largely thanks to the passion and generosity of the Magic community and the belief in the power of Magic: The Gathering to do good. Every Secret Lair purchase, donation, stream, share, and show of support has helped turn the game so many love into real impact for kids and families. These funds help children's hospitals provide critical care, comfort, research, equipment, and family support when it matters most. The next drop, Rise of the Polygons | Extra Life 2026, is on sale early at MagicCon: Atlanta, and 100% of all purchases will go to Extra Life!

More From MagicCon: Atlanta

Thousands of Magic players have gathered at the Georgia World Congress Center for a packed weekend of programming, including the Pro Tour, on-demand and ticketed play experiences, exclusive product reveals on the Mana Stage, Magic artist signings, cosplayers, and appearances from Magic personalities. For 2027, Wizards of the Coast will be expanding to four MagicCon events around the world:

MagicCon: Detroit – February 26-28, 2027 MagicCon: Tokyo (Japan) – May 14-16, 2027 MagicCon: Las Vegas – August 27-29, 2027 MagicCon: Amsterdam – December 3-5, 2027



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!