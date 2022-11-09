Magic: The Gathering: Mox Pearl On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Mox Pearl, a card from the Unlimited Edition core set of Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! An extremely sought-after card, Mox Pearl is a member of the esteemed "Power 9" subset of cards from the earliest days of the game. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, November 9th, to place a bid on this iconic and valuable Magic trading card.

The five original Mox cards (known collectively as Moxen) consist of Mox Pearl, Mox Sapphire, Mox Jet. Mox Ruby, and Mox Emerald. These cards, alongside Black Lotus, Ancestral Recall, Time Walk, and Timetwister, make up the illustrious and highly collectible cards known as the Power 9. These cards are among the rarest in the game and are often found at extremely high prices on the secondary market, despite being legal in only one Constructed format: Vintage. Therefore, it stands to reason that this copy of Mox Pearl is already being clamored for by collectors. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Mox Pearl Unlimited Edition CGC Trading Card Game Excellent 5 (Wizards of the Coast, 1993) Rare. Magic: The Gathering was so successful at release that Wizards of the Coast produced a second printing, then quickly after a third known as Unlimited Edition. These cards can be differentiated from the Alpha and Beta by their white borders; they changed from traditional black. The card in this lot is Mox Pearl, one of the most sought-after cards in the entire game. Due in large part to it being a part of the Power Nine. CGC has graded the card with the following sub-grades: centering (9), surface (5), corners (5), and edges (5). The artwork is done by Dan Frazier. CGC has certified 10 copies earning Excellent 5 grade and 28 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this excellent Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, November 9th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!