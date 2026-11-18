Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: dune, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Full Secret Lair x Dune Collaboration

Magic: The Gathering is headed to Arrakis with an all-new Secret Lair collaboration with Dune, creating three new exclusive sets.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering revealed a full Secret Lair x Dune crossover with three limited sets themed around Arrakis.

Balance of Power adds eight new-to-Magic legendary creatures based on Dune film characters, including Paul and Chani.

Deserts of Arrakis and Spice feature Shai-Hulud, Fremen gear, reskinned cards, and a Halo Foil-only drop.

Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Dune goes on sale November 30 at 9 a.m. PT, with sets priced from $39.99.

Wizards of the Coast officially revealed all of the cards for their latest Secret Lair collaboration for Magic: The Gathering, as they're headed to the planet of Arrakis to celebrate Dune. Being released ahead of Dune: Part Three coming out in theaters (arriving on December 18), they have created three new sets that focus on the characters, settings, and references to the modern-day film franchise. The first two sets, Secret Lair x Dune: Balance of Power and Secret Lair x Dune: Deserts of Arrakis, will be available in Foil ($49.99) and Non-Foil ($39.99) while supplies last. Meanwhile, Secret Lair x Dune: Spice will be available exclusively in Halo Foil ($59.99). We have details and images for all of them below as they will go on sale on November 30 at 9 a.m. PT.

Head Back to Arrakis With Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Dune

Balance of Power Balance of Power follows the struggle for Arrakis through eight new-to-Magic: The Gathering legendary creatures depicting the central cast of the motion pictures Dune and Dune: Part Two and Dune: Part Three. The Imperial court, Great Houses, Bene Gesserit, and Fremen rebellion all move with their own designs on the planet's future, while Paul Atreides stands between inheritance and prophecy. From imperial command to desert resistance, each character enters the fight with a different claim to power, and every claim leads back to Arrakis. 1x Paul Atreides, Ducal Heir

1x Reverend Mother Jessica

1x Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV

1x Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

1x Chani, Blade of Sietch Tabr

1x Mohiam, Imperial Truthsayer

1x Muad'Dib, Prophet Foretold

1x Princess Irulan Corrino



Deserts of Arrakis Deserts of Arrakis moves from the seats of power to the open sand, where a new-to-Magic design for Shai-Hulud brings the power beneath the desert into focus. Survival on Arrakis depends on understanding the desert rather than simply braving to cross it, and this drop centers the Fremen, their tools, and the teachings that turn harsh terrain into strength. The farther the journey goes, the clearer it becomes: the Makers are closer than they look. 1x Shai-Hulud

1x Weathered Wayfarer

1x Sandworm Convergence as "Sandworm Incursion"

1x Blackblade Reforged as "Crysknife"

1x Quicksilver Amulet as "Thumper"

1x Wurm Token



Spice

Spice centers the substance that makes Arrakis the heart of the Imperium. Available exclusively in Halo Foil, this drop follows spice as harvest, ordeal, wealth, and vision, showing how one resource reaches from the desert into every seat of power. Power over spice is power over all. 1x Halo Fountain as "Water of Life"

1x Revel in Riches

1x Hedge Shredder as "Harkonnen Spice Harvester"

1x Cultivator's Caravan as "Atreides Spice Harvester"

1x Darksteel Forge as "Pain Box"

1x Treasure Token



My Arrakis, My Superdrop These special limited-quantity Secret Lair x Dune drops will go on sale as part of My Arrakis, My Superdrop starting at 9 a.m. PT on November 30. Fans will also receive an exclusive foil Reliquary Tower as "Emperor's Hutment" promo card for every $149 spent in a single transaction, while supplies last. Fans can sign up for alerts on the Secret Lair website to get the latest updates for My Arrakis, My Superdrop.

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