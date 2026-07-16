Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: marvel, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Latest Marvel x Secret Lair Offering

Magic: The Gathering has another Marvel x Secret Lair set coming out this week, as they showed off the new Spinner Rack Specials set.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveils the Marvel Secret Lair: Spinner Rack Specials drop, launching July 17 with retro flair.

The new Magic: The Gathering x Marvel set channels Silver Age comics with five fan-favorite character cards.

Artist Annie Wu reimagines cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes with bold vintage comic styling.

Foil Spinner Rack Specials cards will be sold at MagicCon: Amsterdam and via the Secret Lair Chaos Vault.

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the latest Secret Lair set coming out this week for Magic: The Gathering, as another Marvel team-up brings the Spinner Rack Specials set to the forefront. This particular set has been inspired by the Silver Age comic book look and aesthetic, with five cards tied to some of the publisher's more prominent or fan-favorite characters. We're looking forward to bringing Tippy-Toe onto the battlefield to fight anyone who dares to use Thanos! All five have been designed by comic artist Annie Wu as she has reimagined cards from the upcoming Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes set with a new look. We have more details from the team below as the set drops on July 17.

Magic: The Gathering Launches a New Marvel x Secret Lair Straight From The Silver Age

Secret Lair x Marvel: Spinner Rack Specials gives these cards the full vintage-comics treatment, with art that looks like it could have come straight from the pages of a retro comic book. Artist Annie Wu brings a distinct comics sensibility to the drop, combining expressive character work, heavy inks, aged textures, and rich color to make every card feel like the cover that stopped you mid-spin at the local comic shop. This drop celebrates the bold storytelling, iconic characters, and unforgettable art that Magic and Marvel fans know and love.



Foil editions of Secret Lair x Marvel: Spinner Rack Specials are available in limited quantities at MagicCon: Amsterdam, taking place July 17–19, 2026, and through the Chaos Vault on the Secret Lair website. The Chaos Vault will be open during the show from 10:00 AM CEST on Friday, July 17, to 7:00 PM CEST on Sunday, July 19, 2026, while supplies last. The Secret Lair x Marvel: Spinner Rack Specials includes: 1x Hammerhead, Maggia Boss

1x Undead Hand Ninja

1x Tippy-Toe, Terrific Partner

1x Hex Magic

1x Baxter Building

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