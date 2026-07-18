Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MagicCon: Amsterdam, the hobbit

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Details For The Hobbit Expansion

During MagicCon 2026, Wizards of the Coast revealed more details about the next Worlds Beyond expansion, The Hobbit.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveiled new The Hobbit set details at MagicCon 2026, spotlighting Bilbo, the Dwarves, and Smaug.

Collector highlights include the gleaming gold Smaug card, book cover cards, Dwarvish language cards, and Dragon hoard frames.

New Magic: The Gathering mechanics include Storied, Recruit, and Hone counters, adding story, token, and Equipment depth.

Returning mechanics Adventures and Amass bring familiar gameplay back for The Hobbit expansion across Middle-earth.

This evening at MagicCon: Amsterdam, Wizards of the Coast dropped new details about their next Worlds Beyond expansion, as they dive deeper into The Hobbit. Following up on the highly successful Lord of the Rings set, this one focuses squarely on the original adventure of Bilbo Baggins and his experiences with the Dwarves as they make their way to The Lonely Mountain to defeat Smaug. The team revealed multiple cards across different designs and settings, as well as several new mechanics introduced through the cards, and more. We have the video for you above featuring today's presentation, as well as content from not one, but two different blogs released by the company immediately following the presentation. The whole set will officially be released on August 14.

Magic: The Gathering Heads There & Back Again With The Hobbit Expansion

With cards that capture the songs and stories of Middle-earth, artwork that brings beloved characters to life, and Booster Fun treatments that are worthy of a Dwarven treasure trove, this set has something for everyone—even the Dragon Smaug. If you're looking for all the details, we've got you covered. But if you're just looking for the flashiest cards, here are the four most important things to know about collecting Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit.

Seek the Gleaming Gold Smaug the Magnificent Headliner

Coated in a dazzling gleaming gold treatment with art carefully illustrated by Ted Nasmith and a frame crafted by our finest Booster Fun designers, this Smaug the Magnificent headliner card is the perfect centerpiece for your hoard of Magic cards. (Just make sure to put it in a sleeve first.) There will be approximately 500 gleaming gold Smaug the Magnificent headliner cards printed. This version of Smaug the Magnificent appears only in English in Collector Boosters of any language.

Embrace Classic Style on Book Cover Cards

Many readers first experienced the story of The Hobbit through a well-loved copy of the novel, complete with nostalgic cover art. We've brought that same aesthetic to this set with book cover cards. Each book cover card features stylized artwork with rules text to match. Whether they're in your deck or displayed among a collection of paperback novels, these cards look right at home alongside the scenes of Middle-earth. Non-foil and traditional foil book cover cards appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Surge foil book cover cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

Brush Up on Your Dwarvish with Dwarvish Language Cards

Magic cards transliterated into Dwarvish? Now you're speaking our language! Each of the 5 Dwarvish language cards captures a moment from The Hobbit on a famous card from Magic's past. We worked with our team of Middle-earth scholars to faithfully capture the Dwarvish language. These cards are available only in Collector Boosters and are always in Dwarvish.

Return Home with a Treasure Trove of Dragon Hoard Cards

Bring back a treasure from the Dragon's hoard to display on your mantle! Dragon hoard frame cards put famous characters and moments from The Hobbit in a special frame that's inspired by the Dragon Smaug himself. Non-foil and traditional foil Dragon hoard frame cards appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Surge foil Dragon hoard frame cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

New Mechanics For Your Travels

Storied

Your adventures across any table, be it a battlefield or a supper table, form stories to inspire and delight. As your legend grows through the new storied mechanic, your companions will be inspired to ever greater feats, much to your delight.

Storied is a static ability that dutifully looks over the permanents you control, waiting for two things to be true: One, that you control a permanent with storied. Two, you control three or more artifacts, legendary permanents, and/or Sagas. You may remember these as the same permanents that made up the historic batch, although historic isn't returning in this set. As soon as both of those things are true, you have an enduring story for the rest of the game. An enduring story isn't an ability or an object. It's a designation—just something that's true about you that abilities like Thorin Oakenshield's can notice so it can give artifacts and creatures you control ward.

Once you've earned your enduring story, nothing can take it away from you. It doesn't matter if you lose control of the permanent with storied or any of your artifacts, legendary permanents, and/or Sagas. While all good stories may deserve embellishment, yours is written.

Recruit

Whether you're a Wizards hiring manager or an actual ancient Wizard architecting a grand heist, you need personnel. That's where recruit comes in. Recruit is a new keyword action. When told to recruit, first draw a card. Yay! Cards are great. Then discard a card. Yay! Who needed that card? If you discarded a nonland card, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token. Recruit fills up your side of the battlefield and your graveyard, all while accelerating you through your library, hopefully toward the perfect draw.

Hone Counters

What lies ahead is not all pony-rides in May-sunshine, as they say. Make sure every strike is true. Hone counters help you get the most from your Equipment, for even one of the most famous blades of all can be sharper still. Various cards in this set put a Hone counter on Equipment, including Sting, Bilbo's Sword, which does so for itself. Every hone counter on an Equipment gives +1/+0 to the equipped creature. Notably, this isn't an ability given to the Equipment. It's just true because of the rules associated with the counter. You might think that's a pretty simple effect, easy to understand, and I'd have to vamp for quite a while just to make my word count for this section. And you would be correct.

Adventures

Bilbo's not the only one heading off on adventures in this set. Many other creatures (and other unexpected permanents) are going a-wandering, thanks to the returning Adventure subtype. If you've played with Adventures before, or even if you haven't, nothing about how they work has changed with this set. Though perhaps you're new to the Adventure game, or you want a refresher. Sit, friend. Let me tell you a tale.

Each adventurer card has two parts. The first takes up most of the card and is a permanent of some kind. For example, Bilbo, Luckwearer, is quite the legendary creature. The permanent's name, mana cost, type line, power, and toughness (if applicable) are in their customary positions, and its rules text is in the right half of the text box. The other part of the card is an instant or sorcery with the subtype Adventure and occupies the lower-left quadrant of the card. Adventures have their own name, mana cost, type line, and rules text.

As you play one of these cards, such as Bilbo, Luckwearer, you have a choice. You can cast the permanent part (or play it if it's a land, as some previous adventurer cards are). If you do, ignore everything about the Adventure and cast Bilbo as you would any other creature spell. Put him on the stack, pay his mana cost, and wait for him to resolve so he can begin his adv … Let's say "journey" in this section.

You can also choose to cast Burglar's Plot, the Adventure spell. If you choose this road, ignore everything about the permanent portion of the card. Burglar's Plot goes on the stack like any other sorcery spell. From there, it can be responded to or even countered. If it resolves, its mischievous effects will take place. But this plot has yet to fully unfold. An Adventure spell isn't put into the graveyard after it resolves. Rather, it's exiled. After an Adventure resolves and the card is exiled, you may play the permanent part of that card from exile. You can't cast the Adventure again from exile this way.

While a card with an Adventure is in your hand, library, or even exile, it has only the characteristics of the permanent part, not the Adventure. For example, if an effect allowed you to search your library for a creature card, you could find Bilbo, Luckwearer, and he'd certainly be grateful. If an effect had you searching for a sorcery card, however, you couldn't find this card, as none of the characteristics of Burglar's Plot are there to be found.

Amass

With all this talk of grand adventure and riches to be discovered, it might be worth pointing out that great forces of evil are gathering against you. On the bright side, you could have great forces of evil gathering against your opponents. Ama ss is a returning mechanic that also appeared in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Perhaps you've heard of it. The instruction to amass is followed by a creature type and a number, such as the amass Goblins X seen on Bolg of the North. Bolg could have been more helpful and provided an actual number there, but helpful doesn't appear to be in his nature. Let's say you're instructed amass Goblins 4. Here's how that works.

First, determine if you control an Army creature. If you don't, create a 0/0 black Goblin Army creature token. If you're amassing a different creature type, replace Goblin with that creature type. For example, if you amass Orcs 4 and don't control an Army creature, create a 0/0 black Orc Army creature token. The creature type added to Army on the token may change, but the token is always black. Next, choose an Army you control and put N +1/+1 counters on it, where N is the number in the amass ability. In this example, that was amass 4, so you put four +1/+1 counters on an Army creature you control. Most of the time, the only Army creature you control will be a token you created using amass. However, Army is a creature type like any other, so you could control a nontoken Army, such as a creature with changeling. If you happen to control multiple Army creatures, you choose one of them to get the +1/+1 counters.

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